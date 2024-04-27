Here's How Harbor Freight's Chicago Electric Plastic Welders Work

When you think of welding two objects together, your first assumption may be that the objects in question are made of metal. Indeed, metal welding is the most common kind, but that doesn't mean it's the only kind. With the right tools and knowledge, it's possible to weld different kinds of compatible materials together. With a little bit of heat and friction, just about anything can be coaxed together into a single, sturdier package.

For example, did you know you can weld pieces of plastic together? The idea seems strange on the surface, as plastics are generally nowhere near as sturdy as metal plates, but plastic's amorphous nature actually does make it surprisingly receptive to the welding process. The only question is what kind of tool would you need to engage in a bit of plastic welding? As it so happens, alongside its Titanium welding tools and its wide array of metal welding accessories, hardware chain Harbor Freight sells a couple of different plastic welders, both branded under one of its in-house labels, Chicago Electric. What's the deal with these tools, and while we're on the subject, how does plastic welding actually work?