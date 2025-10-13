A Texas City Is Relocating A 400-Year-Old Tree, And It'll Be Using Some High-Tech Equipment To Do It

For many years, drivers in Kyle, Texas, have slowed down to see a famous local landmark: a huge live oak that leans close to Old Stagecoach Road. This tree, which has been nicknamed Jolene but is more formerly known as the Old Stagecoach Heritage Oak, has been growing for an incredible 400 years. The trunk is more than 4 feet wide and sits just a 1/2-foot away from the pavement. Its longstanding presence in the town has made it a well-known symbol.

In 2022, the Old Stagecoach Road upon which the tree sits was agreed upon by city leaders to be widened to make the road safer. The caveat was that the tree had to go. That was to be the case until the town came together to protest its removal. Now, officials have decided to preserve what is a historic memoir of the town and are undertaking a massive project to safely transport it nearby.

In the fall, the oak tree will be dug up and moved to a small city park about a quarter mile north that was made just for it. Environmental Design, Inc. (EDI), a Texas company that specializes in moving enormous trees, has been put to the task for nearly a million dollars. The project will require some pretty high-tech equipment you probably didn't know existed, making this a rare mix of civil engineering, culture, and a love for the environment.