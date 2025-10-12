Who Makes Lincoln Engines And Are They The Same As Ford's?

Lincoln has been the luxury division of the Ford Motor Company since 1922, when Henry Ford bought the then-five-year-old company out of receivership. The brand was named for the first U.S. president whom founder Henry Leland had voted for, and has made several notable vehicles during its 103 years under the Ford umbrella. Some of these are presidential limousines, including the custom limousine JFK was assassinated in.

Lincoln's current production lineup consists solely of SUVs. These are the compact Corsair, the Chinese-made Nautilus, the midsize three-row Aviator, and the extra-large, three-row Navigator. Our review of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator found it to be a powerful 6,000-pound luxury cocoon that could be challenging to park.

The engines that power Lincoln vehicles are made by its parent company, Ford. Many of these engines are shared between Ford and Lincoln vehicles, although Lincoln does not use the EcoBoost name for its engines. These shared engines include the 2.0-liter EcoBoost inline-4 engine, which makes 250 hp in the Corsair and Nautilus and the same in the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands. Lincoln also shares its turbocharged V6 engines with certain trucks and SUVs in the Ford lineup, including the Explorer, Expedition, and F-150. The Lincoln Aviator comes with a 3.0-liter, 400-hp version of the V6, while the Navigator gets an enhanced version of the 3.5-liter V6 that packs 440 hp.