What Types Of Chicken Coop Heaters Are Safest, According To Users?

It's estimated that more than 10% of American households own chickens, a trend that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck in their homes and seeking new hobbies. Plus, egg prices have been on the rise in recent years, making backyard chickens a popular investment. While many simply want easier access to eggs, chickens are also good with children and can be great pets.

When you adopt a dog or a cat, you know that you'll need specialized supplies, and the same holds true for chickens. Your first step should be to find a place to keep them. Chickens need a space that is safe from predators, where they can lay eggs and stay warm during extreme weather. A chicken coop provides that security and also allows the birds to socialize if you have multiple.

If you live in a climate with cold temperatures, however, you'll need to keep the chickens warm when winter comes. Just like you winterize your car or RV, there are several ways you can prepare a chicken coop for chilly temps. First, you'll want to fill any gaps or holes so the coop isn't drafty and create a wind block to keep out the breeze. Straw bedding will help with insulation, and warm dishes or a water heater will keep the water from freezing. To really keep your chickens comfortable in extreme temperatures, however, you'll want to consider supplement heat.