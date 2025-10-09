Amazon Has A Greenworks Lawn Care Combo Kit On Sale For Just $126

The 12-inch 40V string trimmer alone is sold by Greenworks for $79.99. As for the 40V 2Ah battery, one of these will typically cost $85.95 through Amazon or $99.99 through Greenworks. The charger is also quite pricey on its own, costing $49.99 through Greenworks. Although some of these items might go on sale at some point as well, it's unlikely they would all be discounted at the same time. As it stands, the combined price of these tools purchased individually would be at least about $90 higher than the $126 bundle sale price being offered on Amazon.

That's not even including the 40V 390 CFM leaf blower, either. The Greenworks website doesn't have this particular model listed among its litany of blowers, and Amazon only has it as part of Greenworks bundles, so it's hard to say how much this item would cost on its own. This isn't the most powerful electric leaf blower around, but buying this kit might a smart way to get one if you're interested in adding it to your toolkit. Still, whether the Greenworks bundle deal is worth it depends on your budget, needs, and wants.