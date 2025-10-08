These Prime Day Power Tool Deals From Big Brands Are Up To 52% Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hundreds of products have been heavily discounted for Amazon's Prime Day, taking place on October 7-8, 2025, including dozens of power tools. Many of these tools are from smaller manufacturers that don't have the same reputation for quality as the best major power tool brands, but there are a surprising number of big names offering discounts as well.
Brands like Bosch, DeWalt, Black+Decker, Greenworks, and Flex all have heavily-discounted products as well. These companies have been around for a while, generating positive impressions from consumers and establishing reputations for power, reliability, and overall performance. While most items from these brands have discounts in the 15 to 25% range, each also has a few products that are selling for up to 50% off, if not more. If you're interested in picking up a new power tool or two for your garage, here are some of the biggest sales that these big brands are offering.
Bosch 12V Max 3/8-inch Drill/Driver Kit
One of the first power tools that every artisan and home DIY enthusiast needs to add to their arsenal is a good power drill. There are many large, heavy-duty options for those who need something strong and reliable for tackling major projects, but there are also many who'd probably prefer a small, yet reliable drill to keep on hand for basic household tasks.
That's where the Bosch 12V Max 3/8-inch Drill/Driver Kit comes in. The German-engineered Bosch has been in operation for over 138 years, and the company's products are well known for their durability and performance. This little drill/driver kit is no exception. The drill itself is very compact and lightweight, coming in at just 1.8 pounds with a 7-inch head. This makes it great for use in tight spaces where larger drills might not fit.
Don't let its small size fool you, though. Bosch's drill/driver can generate up to 265 inch-pounds of torque and has two speed settings, with max speeds of 350 and 1,300 rpm, respectively. It has 20+1 clutch settings, a three-jaw chuck, and an integrated LED to help you see what you're working on. The kit also comes with a carrying case, a charger, and two 2Ah 12V batteries. This kit usually costs $149.00, but Amazon's Prime Day has it marked down 43%, so you can get it for $85.00.
Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Axial Blower Kit
Prime Day takes place when fall is in full swing, so it makes sense that a lot of shoppers might be looking for tools to help them clear out fallen leaves and debris. Greenworks is one of the better-known names in the world of outdoor power tools, and the company has quite a few items on sale for Prime Day.
One such tool is the Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Axial Blower. As part of Greenworks' line of high-powered 40V products, this blower can move air at speeds of up to 130 mph and a volume of 550 cfm, putting it on par with many gas-powered blowers in terms of performance, but without all the noise, fumes, and extra maintenance. It has a variable speed trigger, a turbo button for a power boost, and a cruise control setting to help reduce finger fatigue. For Prime Day, this tool comes as part of a kit that also includes a charger and a 4Ah 40V battery. According to Greenworks, this battery can power the blower for up to 20 minutes on a single charge.
The kit usually goes for $229.99, but Amazon currently has it marked down 50%, putting it right at $113.99. Given the promised power and the value of the included battery, this makes it a solid option for anyone looking to clean up their yard in the coming weeks.
Flex 24V Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
Flex might not be quite as big of a brand name as some of the others, but the company has been around for ages and is a trusted brand carried by major hardware retail chains such as Lowe's. One of the more notable Flex products to receive a discount for Prime Day is the Flex 24V Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool. A multi-tool is one of those tools that you think you don't need until you have one, then you'll wonder how you ever got by without it. It's great for trimming and starting plunge cuts, but you can also use it for sanding, scraping, grinding, and polishing with the right attachments. The Flex model gets a boost of power from its 24V lithium-ion battery, granting it speeds up to 20,000 oscillations per minute.
The tool also has vibration suppression technology and Starlock tool-less accessory changing with a keyless blade eject. Flex includes a lifetime warranty when you register the tool within 30 days of purchase. Flex's MSRP for the tool is $169.99, but Prime Day's 45% discount brings the price all the way down to $94.04. It's worth noting that this price is for the tool only, and you'll need to buy a battery and charger separately if you aren't already invested in the Flex 24V battery system.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-inch Cordless Orbital Sander Kit
There aren't very many names in the world of power tools that inspire as much confidence as DeWalt. The company's black and yellow products are well known for their blend of power, utility, and reliability — even if the company isn't as well known for having particularly low prices. But right now, there are several DeWalt power tools on sale for Amazon's Prime Day, so you can boost your DeWalt tool collection significantly without breaking the bank. One of the best deals currently on offer is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-inch Cordless Orbital Sander Kit.
A good orbital sander is a cornerstone of many tool kits, and getting a good one is critical. The DeWalt 20V Max XR model is a great option. Its brushless motor can run at between 8,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute, which you can easily control via the tool's variable-speed control dial. In addition to the sander itself, this kit also includes a storage bag, a charger, and a 2Ah 20V battery. This kit usually runs $249.00, but Amazon's Big Prime Deal has this discounted by 52%, bringing the cost down to $118.99.
Black+Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Power Drill Kit
The most-discounted item on our list is the Black+Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Power Drill Kit. Black+Decker is often thought of as a more budget-oriented brand, but many people might not realize that it's owned by the same parent company that owns DeWalt, and that many of its components are made and assembled in the same factories.
The power tool in question is a great option for anyone who needs a basic drill for day-to-day DIY tasks and doesn't want to spend too much money. It has a 24-position clutch, a soft grip, and a tool-less chuck. This drill is already usually quite affordable, with an MSRP of $79.00, but the Prime Day Deal event currently has it marked down a full 57%, bringing its price down to $33.93.
Black+Decker is selling this drill as part of a kit that gives you everything you need to get started right out of the box. In addition to the drill itself, you get a charger, a 20V lithium-ion battery, a six-piece set of brad point bits, a 10-piece set of 1-inch screwdriving bits, a nine-piece set of 2-inch screwdriving bits, four nut drivers, and a magnetic bit holder.