These Prime Day Power Tool Deals From Big Brands Are Up To 52% Off

One of the first power tools that every artisan and home DIY enthusiast needs to add to their arsenal is a good power drill. There are many large, heavy-duty options for those who need something strong and reliable for tackling major projects, but there are also many who'd probably prefer a small, yet reliable drill to keep on hand for basic household tasks.

That's where the Bosch 12V Max 3/8-inch Drill/Driver Kit comes in. The German-engineered Bosch has been in operation for over 138 years, and the company's products are well known for their durability and performance. This little drill/driver kit is no exception. The drill itself is very compact and lightweight, coming in at just 1.8 pounds with a 7-inch head. This makes it great for use in tight spaces where larger drills might not fit.

Don't let its small size fool you, though. Bosch's drill/driver can generate up to 265 inch-pounds of torque and has two speed settings, with max speeds of 350 and 1,300 rpm, respectively. It has 20+1 clutch settings, a three-jaw chuck, and an integrated LED to help you see what you're working on. The kit also comes with a carrying case, a charger, and two 2Ah 12V batteries. This kit usually costs $149.00, but Amazon's Prime Day has it marked down 43%, so you can get it for $85.00.