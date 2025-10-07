DeWalt Tools Are Up To 50% Off For Amazon's Prime Day - Here's Which Deals Are Best

There are a lot of individual power tools that have really high individual markdowns, but some of the biggest savings can actually be found in the larger kits, even if they aren't marked down quite as much. This is because DeWalt's bundles are already heavily discounted in comparison to the value of all of their combined components. The DeWalt 20V Max Woodworking Power Tool Combo Kit, for instance, was already a bargain before the sale.

The kit contains three cordless tools that are part of the brand's premium XR line: There's the 20V Max XR Cordless Jigsaw, the 20V Max XR Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool, and the 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbiting Sander. This kit gives you many of the essentials for getting into woodworking and for performing a variety of home DIY tasks. In addition to all of these impressive tools, the bundle also includes a 5.0Ah 20V Max XR battery, a charger, and a tool bag. That high-capacity battery is a particularly impressive addition, as these can often run over $100 all on their own.

By combining the cost of all of these items, you can already see that the usual MSRP of $509.00 is a solid value proposition for a premium brand like DeWalt. But Amazon currently has this kit marked down by 29%, so you can get it for just $359.11. When you divide that up amongst the tools in the kit, it actually represents more savings than some of the higher-percentage markdowns for individual tools.