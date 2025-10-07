DeWalt Tools Are Up To 50% Off For Amazon's Prime Day - Here's Which Deals Are Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt has a strong reputation for producing powerful and reliable products that rival the performance of just about any premium brand on the market. Unfortunately, all that power and reliability come at a price. DeWalt's products have a tendency to be among the more expensive consumer-grade options that you're likely to find at your local hardware store. This is why so many DeWalt tool collectors are always on the lookout for the best deals and savings options available. Fortunately, some pretty impressive sales are happening right now.
Amazon is currently hosting its two-day Prime Big Deal Days event, which is running from October 7-8, 2025. This sale has hundreds of items from across the massive online marketplace marked down, with some products being significantly cheaper than their usual cost–and Dewalt power tools are no exception. There are several accessories, such as the DeWalt 12-inch Miter Saw Blade and the DeWalt Impact Ready Flextorque 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set, as well as a handful of tools marked down about 20% from their usual MSRP, but some of these sales are even more impressive. In fact, many of DeWalt's products have been marked down to nearly 50% off their usual price.
DeWalt 20V Max Woodworking Power Tool Combo Kit
There are a lot of individual power tools that have really high individual markdowns, but some of the biggest savings can actually be found in the larger kits, even if they aren't marked down quite as much. This is because DeWalt's bundles are already heavily discounted in comparison to the value of all of their combined components. The DeWalt 20V Max Woodworking Power Tool Combo Kit, for instance, was already a bargain before the sale.
The kit contains three cordless tools that are part of the brand's premium XR line: There's the 20V Max XR Cordless Jigsaw, the 20V Max XR Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool, and the 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbiting Sander. This kit gives you many of the essentials for getting into woodworking and for performing a variety of home DIY tasks. In addition to all of these impressive tools, the bundle also includes a 5.0Ah 20V Max XR battery, a charger, and a tool bag. That high-capacity battery is a particularly impressive addition, as these can often run over $100 all on their own.
By combining the cost of all of these items, you can already see that the usual MSRP of $509.00 is a solid value proposition for a premium brand like DeWalt. But Amazon currently has this kit marked down by 29%, so you can get it for just $359.11. When you divide that up amongst the tools in the kit, it actually represents more savings than some of the higher-percentage markdowns for individual tools.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Kit
Another great set that is currently on sale for Prime Big Deal Days is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Kit. This is one of the highest-rated DeWalt kits available on Amazon that reviews frequently claim is worth the investment–even at its base MSRP.
The kit includes a 20V Max drill and a 20V Max Impact driver as well as a tool bag, charger, and two 1.5Ah 20V Max batteries. This isn't a fancy kit with the ultra-high-end XR or Atomic designations, but these tools have tens of thousands of customer reviews that testify they are quality products that are more than capable of handling everything from day-to-day tasks to heavy-duty professional work.
The kit's manufacturer's MSRP is $259.00. Amazon frequently has sales for the kit that keep it well below this price, but the current Prime Big Deal sale has it marked down a ful 39%, meaning that you can get both of these tools, the battery, charger, and bag, all for just $159.00. This makes the kit a great option for anyone who's looking to get into collecting DeWalt tools and wants a good place to start.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-inch Cordless Orbital Sander Kit
Now, let's turn to some of the individual tools that are seeing some of the more impressive markdowns. Easily one of the most impressive discounts is that of the DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-inch Cordless Orbital Sander.
This is the same tool that we saw earlier as part of the Woodworking Power Tool Combo Kit, but those who aren't interested in buying the entire kit can also opt to buy the palm sander all on its own. This is an impressive piece of hardware that's useful for all kinds of tasks, from sanding wood to removing paint. RO sanders like this one are particularly desirable among woodworkers as they're less likely to produce rings and sanding marks in comparison to other power sanders. This tool has a variable speed dial and is able to reach speeds between 8,000-12,000 OPM. This isn't just the tool alone either; it's sold as a kit that includes a 2Ah battery, charger, and storage bag.
This kit appears to be the item that has received the single biggest discount (by percentage) of any DeWalt power tool. You would have to pay $249.00 if you wanted to purchase this kit at full price, but Amazon currently has it marked down 52%, so you can get it for just $118.99. That's a heck of a deal when you factor in the batter, charger, and bag as well.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit
Next up, we have the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Reciprocating Saw. A good reciprocating saw is useful to have around for all kinds of tasks. You can use it for construction, demolition, pruning trees, plumbing, electrical, and even metal work. All you need is to swap in the right blade. Having a quality saw can be the difference between a buttery smooth cut and hours of messy struggle, however.
The XR Reciprocating Saw is compact and features a two-finger variable trigger for ease of use. It has a 1 ⅛-inch stroke length for fast cutting, a twist-style keyless blade clamp for fast blade changes, an onboard LED to light up the piece you're cutting, and a pivoting shoe to help you maintain constant contact, stabilizing the saw. On top of this, the kit also includes a carrying bag, a blade, a charger, and a 5Ah 20V Max XR Powerstack battery–adding significant value to the saw itself.
This kit would usually cost $349.00, but the Prime Big Deal Days sale has marked it down by 42% on Amazon, bringing the cost down to $201.59.
DeWalt 12V Max Laser Level Kit
Finally, we have the only 12V tool on our list. The DeWalt 12V Max Laser Level is currently marked down from its usual $609.00 price point by 43%, putting the tool at a substantially more affordable $349.00 price point.
There are probably hundreds of uses for a laser level. You can use them when installing tile and backsplash, framing drywall, building a fence, installing doors and windows, and any other task that would be difficult to manage with a basic bubble level. Though in truth, once you own one, you'll probably end up breaking it out every time you need to hand a picture.
The Dewalt model uses a three-way 360-degree class 2 green line laser with an output power of less than or equal to 1.50mW. It has an integrated magnetic bracket with 1/4-inch and 5/8-inch threads for mounting, a full-time pulse mode, an overmold housing with IP65 certified water and debris protection, and a locking pendulum that helps protect its internal components if it gets dropped. Like many of the other DeWalt products on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, this kit includes a carrying case, a charger, and a 12V battery (although Amazon doesn't appear to have its capacity listed). This kit also includes an extended ceiling bracket and a target card for the level.