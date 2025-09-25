Amazon Has A Top-Rated DeWalt Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Tool Kit For 31% Off Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good drill from a well-respected power tool brand is the cornerstone of any power tool collection. It doesn't matter if you're a working professional in the trades or a weekend DIYer just trying to keep your house in order; just about everybody needs a quality drill.
Few names command as much respect as DeWalt when it comes to power tools, and many of the company's drills and impact drivers, in particular, are often ranked among the most popular power tools purchased by consumers. The only downside is the pricetag that usually comes with them. Take a walk down the aisles of your local hardware store, and you'll often find that DeWalt's offerings tend to be more expensive than the competition. That's why many fans of the brand are often on the lookout for good deals when they pop up.
Fortunately, one of DeWalt's top-rated drill and impact driver kits, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver kit, is currently on sale for 31% off its listed price on Amazon, making it a prime target for anyone looking for new DeWalt tools to add to their kit this year. The kit MSRPs at $259.00, but right now, buyers can get it for just $179.00. Let's take a closer look at the kit and see what comes in it, how much each of these items would cost if purchased separately, and what customers who've already purchased the kit think of it.
What comes in the kit?
The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit (DCK240C2) is often considered a high-value DeWalt combo kit that's worth the investment — even at full price. It includes the DC771 20V Max Compact Cordless Drill, which features a two-speed transmission. In the lower gear, it offers speeds of 0 to 450 rpm, while the higher gear reaches 1,500 rpm. This is a relatively compact drill with a 1/2-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight design that nevertheless delivers up to 300 unit watts out of power. This isn't usually sold on its own, but can be purchased as part of a single-tool kit with a bag, battery, and charger for $129.00.
Then there's the DCD885 20V Max Cordless 1/4-inch Impact Driver. This is an ultra-compact tool with a 5.5-inch length from front to back, making it ideal for working in tight spaces. It has a 1/4-inch quick-release hex chuck that takes 1-inch bit tips and a three-LED work light around the chuck for added visibility. This one retails on its own for $139.00.
Finally, the DCK240C2 kit comes with a bag, a charger, and two 20V Max 1.5Ah batteries. These batteries often sell for $99.00 apiece. So, it doesn't take much math to see that the kit is a good value at Amazon's current price.
What do customers think of the kit?
As mentioned previously, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit (DCK240C2) is one of the company's highest-rated power tool sets. With over 56,000 reviews on Amazon, the kit has a weighted score of 4.7 out of 5. Customers regularly cite the tools' build quality, power, weight, and value as key reasons for their positive reviews. "I own a construction business and have now used this drill a lot," said one reviewer, who also liked the low weight, which "really makes a difference at the end of the day or when working over your head." They also appreciated the drill's built-in light and noted that the included batteries have held up well over multiple charge cycles.
The few criticisms that customers have levied against it have primarily been concerned with the included 1.5Ah batteries, which some have argued do not offer sufficient capacity. "The only thing I have to say is the battery capacity is small, but I bought this for putting together things or small projects at the house so these work great," another reviewer claimed. That said, they liked that the kit included a battery for each tool.
Based on reviews, getting the kit now at $179.00 appears to be a solid choice. That said, this kit has been on sale for even cheaper, and was available for just $129.00 during a 2024 Black Friday sale. So, an even better deal may come around again in the future.