Amazon Has A Top-Rated DeWalt Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Tool Kit For 31% Off Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good drill from a well-respected power tool brand is the cornerstone of any power tool collection. It doesn't matter if you're a working professional in the trades or a weekend DIYer just trying to keep your house in order; just about everybody needs a quality drill.

Few names command as much respect as DeWalt when it comes to power tools, and many of the company's drills and impact drivers, in particular, are often ranked among the most popular power tools purchased by consumers. The only downside is the pricetag that usually comes with them. Take a walk down the aisles of your local hardware store, and you'll often find that DeWalt's offerings tend to be more expensive than the competition. That's why many fans of the brand are often on the lookout for good deals when they pop up.

Fortunately, one of DeWalt's top-rated drill and impact driver kits, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver kit, is currently on sale for 31% off its listed price on Amazon, making it a prime target for anyone looking for new DeWalt tools to add to their kit this year. The kit MSRPs at $259.00, but right now, buyers can get it for just $179.00. Let's take a closer look at the kit and see what comes in it, how much each of these items would cost if purchased separately, and what customers who've already purchased the kit think of it.