Buell's Super Cruiser Finally Hits Production With Stats To Match The Name

When it comes to high-performance innovation on two wheels, few brands can match the popularity and unconventionality of Buell Motorcycles. The company's newest addition to the lineup, the Super Cruiser, promises to bring that same energy. It begins with the bike's 1,190cc V-twin engine that delivers 175 horsepower and 94 foot-pounds of torque at 8,500 rpm, making it one of the most powerful American-made cruisers.

The Super Cruiser features a 6-speed transmission and a 4-gallon fuel capacity to keep riders on the road longer. It has a gear-driven primary instead of a belt or chain, and a 520 Z-ring chain final drive to the rear wheel. There's also a hydraulic slipper clutch and electronic fuel injection, designed for control and performance. Weighing in at 485 pounds with all its fluids, the Super Cruiser is built around a steel tube frame with an aluminum swingarm. This gives strength, stability, and promises a reliable ride. It also has dual front rotors and a rear disc brake designed to give you precise stopping power.

But the Super Cruiser, which is one of the bikes we're the most excited about in 2025, isn't just turning heads for its raw strength. With a lean angle of 50 degrees and a seat height of 32 inches, it can be an everyday rider that will handle nearly anything you can throw at it. Standing at 52 inches tall and clearing the ground at 4.75 inches high, Buell has built this bike to command attention wherever it goes.