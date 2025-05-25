5 Of The Most Powerful American-Made Cruiser Motorcycles, Ranked By Horsepower
American motorcycles have long been associated with rumbling V-twins (not to be confused with parallel twins), chrome, and torque-heavy performance. But when you sort them by raw horsepower, a few outliers dominate the landscape, and not all of them wear the Harley badge, despite the company having some pretty powerful motorcycles themselves. In fact, some of the most potent cruisers rolling off American assembly lines today come from lesser-known brands like Confederate and Buell.
We've collected five of the most powerful cruiser-style motorcycles made in the U.S., judged solely by peak horsepower. That means no electric bikes, no adventure tourers, and no superbikes, just heavyweight machines with muscle-bike DNA and enough grunt to bury the speedometer.
Some are still in production, others are limited or built-to-order, but all of them represent America's answer to high-horsepower cruising. If you thought American cruisers were slow, these motorcycles will force you to think again.
Indian 101 Scout - 111 hp
For the 2025 101 Scout, Indian has taken the standard variant and refined it with fully adjustable suspension, upgraded Brembo brakes, and model-specific ECU tuning, which adds an extra 6 hp for a little more oomph. That's a healthy jump over the previous-gen Scout, and the power curve is impressively smooth.
Built on Indian's redesigned platform for 2025, the 101 uses the new SpeedPlus 1250 engine, which brings internal improvements like larger valves and a lighter crankshaft. The chassis sees an inverted fork and piggyback shocks, while a dual-disc braking setup adds the stopping power a performance cruiser needs. Styling leans into the West Coast vibe, with a quarter fairing and moto-style handlebars on risers. Ride position remains relaxed thanks to forward controls, which work well for everyday comfort.
The Limited +Tech package comes standard, giving the 101 a 4-inch touchscreen with navigation, ride modes, traction control, cruise control, and keyless ignition. It's not perfect—the interface can lag—but it adds modern convenience without overwhelming the bike's core identity.
Indian FTR - 121 hp
Originally launched in 2019 as the FTR 1200, this bike had a distinctive American style, a muscular 1203cc V-twin, and a flat-track-inspired design. But early models came with 19/18-inch wheels and semi-knobbly tires, which, while true to the theme, limited grip and made handling feel wobbly. In 2021, Indian addressed this by switching to 17-inch wheels front and rear, paired with grippy Metzeler Sportec tires. The suspension geometry was revised, lowering the seat height and sharpening handling.
The FTR's engine, derived from the Scout but heavily reworked with help from Swissauto, delivers 121 horsepower and 88.5 lb-ft of torque. It's tuned for strong midrange performance, with ride modes that refine throttle response. A rear-cylinder deactivation system helps manage engine heat at idle.
There are four models: the base FTR, Rally (retaining the old wheel sizes), FTR S, and the premium R Carbon with Öhlins suspension and carbon trim. The S model hits a sweet spot with features like a 4.3-inch TFT screen, lean-sensitive electronics, and an Akrapovič exhaust. The FTR's only major downside is its 13-liter fuel tank, limiting range. Although Indian discontinued the FTR 1200 earlier this year, it still delivers style and performance in equal measure, evolving from a rowdy tracker to a refined road machine without losing its identity.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S - 121 hp
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is a bold leap into modern performance territory for a brand known for its retro charm. Powered by the 1252cc Revolution Max V-twin engine, it delivers 121 hp and 125 Nm, making it vastly more potent than the air-cooled Sportsters of the past. While it shares its motor with the Pan America, it forgoes variable valve timing, yet still packs a serious punch.
Handling surprises on the Sportster S. Despite its chunky 160-section front tire, it's more nimble than expected, thanks to smart chassis geometry and tight steering lock. It isn't light at 228kg, but the commanding riding position gives solid control, and ground clearance is unusually generous for a cruiser. It's also helped by high-quality Brembo brakes and adjustable suspension.
What it lacks, however, is the iconic Harley soundtrack. The stock exhaust is tame, missing the distinctive "potato-potato" idle that purists adore. Add to that a modern TFT dash filled with information, electronic rider modes, traction control, cornering ABS, and phone connectivity — features that older Harley fans might scoff at.
But in practical terms, these rider aids are welcome, especially in poor conditions, and make the bike far more manageable for modern use. At around $17,000, it's not cheap, but Harley has delivered a high-tech, high-attitude machine that still turns heads, even if it doesn't rumble like it used to.
Confederate X132 Hellcat - 135 hp
The Confederate X132 Hellcat is a rare breed, a muscular, precision-crafted café cruiser that redefines what a big-block American V-twin can do. Powered by a 132-cubic-inch (2163cc) X-Wedge engine developed with S&S, the Hellcat delivers 135 horsepower and 152 lb-ft of torque, launching this raw machine to a record-breaking 172.2 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Confederate claims that the figure translates to around 200 mph on the street, remarkable for a bike without aerodynamic fairings.
Despite its massive power, the X132 isn't just a straight-line brute. It handles with surprising finesse, thanks to a billet aluminum core that integrates the engine, transmission, and swingarm pivot. The chassis features thick steel spine tubing (an evolution of the Egli-Vincent design) and a Marzocchi fork paired with a RaceTech shock. Pirelli tires and Beringer brakes complete the performance package, enabling aggressive lean angles and real confidence in sweepers.
The riding position leans café racer, with clip-on bars and rearsets, making longer rides tough on the wrists but rewarding in corners. The analog tach and minimalist layout reflect the Confederates' bare-knuckle design language.
Only 36 X132 Hellcat Combat models were produced, each priced at $72,000 with the buyer's name engraved on the tank. With that, you're not just buying a bike, you're buying exclusivity, unmatched engineering, and a piece of American motorcycle history.
Buell Super Cruiser - 175 hp
Designed by Roland Sands and built around Buell's proven 1190 platform, the Super Cruiser borrows its liquid-cooled 1,190cc ET-V2 V-twin from the Hammerhead 1190RX superbike. With a claimed 175 horsepower and an aggressive rev range that wakes up past 5,000 rpm, this isn't your average low-revving cruiser; it demands to be ridden hard and high in the tach.
Ergonomically, it takes cues from Harley-Davidson's FXR with tall riser bars, a narrow one-piece seat, mid-controls, and a compact cockpit. The styling stays blacked out and minimalist, but the bike is built for more than just aesthetics. Öhlins suspension (pending final spec), 17-inch sportbike wheels, and Buell's signature perimeter front brake with an eight-piston caliper make this one a great ride.
There's no ABS or electronic rider aids, but that's part of the point. It's raw, stripped-down performance for experienced riders who want power and feedback without filters. And yes, it's fun. Eye-opening, grinning-under-your-helmet kind of fun. Pricing starts at $23,900 for early pre-orders (which don't guarantee delivery), which rose to $25,900 for the general public after November 2024, with only one color option (black) and production slated for late 2025.