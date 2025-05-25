5 Of The Most Powerful American-Made Cruiser Motorcycles, Ranked By Horsepower

American motorcycles have long been associated with rumbling V-twins (not to be confused with parallel twins), chrome, and torque-heavy performance. But when you sort them by raw horsepower, a few outliers dominate the landscape, and not all of them wear the Harley badge, despite the company having some pretty powerful motorcycles themselves. In fact, some of the most potent cruisers rolling off American assembly lines today come from lesser-known brands like Confederate and Buell.

Advertisement

We've collected five of the most powerful cruiser-style motorcycles made in the U.S., judged solely by peak horsepower. That means no electric bikes, no adventure tourers, and no superbikes, just heavyweight machines with muscle-bike DNA and enough grunt to bury the speedometer.

Some are still in production, others are limited or built-to-order, but all of them represent America's answer to high-horsepower cruising. If you thought American cruisers were slow, these motorcycles will force you to think again.