The Quietest Plane Ever Built Is So Silent, You Wouldn't Hear It Flying Over Your Head

NATS reports that a medium aircraft descending at about 1000 feet makes about 70 DbA, and that this is a crucial part of the aircraft's operations that has been developed over time to be less intrusive. According to the provider, engines are about 90% quieter than they were in around the 1960s. Even so, they can still cause considerable disruption.

One of the quietest aircraft ever to fly was Lockheed's YO-3A. It was designed for service during the Vietnam War as a stealth recon and surveillance aircraft, but not stealth in the sense we understand it today. At just over 29 feet long, it wasn't the most physically imposing of aircraft, but that was precisely the point. It also had a 57 feet wingspan, which is considerable for its size. This was no heavily-armed titan, but a subtler model created to perform rather closer to the ground. In fact, though it operated at up to around 14,000 feet, It typically flew at only about one-seventh of that height. This is because its role was to get the best view of movements on the ground.

Stealth fighters and bombers employ sophisticated techniques to confuse or scatter incoming radio waves trying to detect them, appearing almost invisible to radar technology but not (of course) to the naked eye. The Lockheed YO-3A, meanwhile, was designed to utilize the cover of night and its own remarkably quiet operation to hide itself from enemy detection while on patrol. Other advanced planes would also serve during the Vietnam War, but none quite offered what this little wonder could.