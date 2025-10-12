Is Ryobi's Electrostatic Sprayer Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
Whether you're a casual gardener or someone who needs to disinfect surfaces frequently for their actual job, you may have encountered the need for a sprayer at some point. In the past, all kinds of spraying would require you to do things like manual pumping. However, this isn't always ideal for people who are slowly losing mobility or need to maintain large properties. Thankfully, there are now various spraying models available in the market, which do spraying jobs with just the push of a button. In fact, many tool companies offer sprayers of various sizes, from compact, hand sprayers to more heavy-duty backpack sprayers.
Through the years, Ryobi has rolled out several backpack sprayer models that utilize its battery systems, with its most powerful being the 40V 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer Kit. But, if you're looking for one that is designed to help spread things more evenly and possibly even reduce the overall materials used, you want to explore using an electrostatic sprayer. On the official Ryobi website, Ryobi lists two electrostatic sprayer models: the 18V ONE+ ½ Gallon Electrostatic Sprayer Kit (P2890) and the 18V ONE+ 1 Gallon Electrostatic Sprayer Kit (P2870). While neither option is made for abrasive chemicals, the brand does share compatible cleaning and garden-related materials on its listing. Designed for water-soluble chemicals, the two sprayers take things a step further than your ordinary spray models.
What you need to know about Ryobi's Electrostatic Sprayers?
Both electrostatic sprayers use the same 18V ONE+ battery system, which is compatible with over 300 tools in the Ryobi portfolio. Similar to other Ryobi power tools, these sprayers are sold as part of a kit with Ryobi 2Ah 18V ONE+ batteries and chargers, plus share the same 3 Year Limited Warranty. As for feature-specific similarities, they both utilize the same electrostatic technology. They also have the same spray patterns (Low, Medium, and High) that you can choose using the adjustable nozzle selector. On their lowest setting, it can spray 65 microns up to 2 ft away, while on high, it can spray 160 microns around 10 ft. That said, they do have some key differences.
Priced at $149, the ½ Gallon model has a lower capacity, doesn't have an external backpack, and weighs about half a pound lighter when empty. With its 2 Ah 18V ONE+ battery, Ryobi claims it can last up to 30 Gallons (or 60 refills). On the other hand, the 1 Gallon model is thrice the price and retails for $429. Since it has twice as much capacity, it does weigh more at 4.65 lbs. Not to mention, it has a 60-inch hose that connects to a backpack tank. In a single charge, Ryobi claims that it can spray up to 30 tanks worth of material. So, what do people have to say about them?
What do users think about Ryobi's 1 Gallon Electrostatic Sprayer?
On the official Ryobi website, 5the 1 Gallon Electrostatic Sprayer Kit has an average rating of 4.7 stars, with over 90% of users rating it at least four stars. However, it did receive significantly lower ratings on other platforms. For example, more than 370 Home Depot buyers gave it a score of 3.3 stars on average. Users cautioned that it would leak from the nozzle and had issues staying primed. However, some unexpected praises did come from people who liked its smaller size. To manage expectations, it doesn't have some of the unique features that other backpack sprayers have, like having a larger capacity tank, but in theory it can also function as an interchangeable tank, since you can buy replacement tanks for $42.36.
On the other hand, Ryobi's ½ Gallon Electrostatic sprayer Kit is a little less popular with an average rating of 4.2 stars from 40+ customers from the Ryobi website. In Home Depot, this particular model follows the same trend as above and even scored lower. As of writing, more than 370 Home Depot buyers have given it an average rating of 3.2 stars on average. Some things people liked about it include that it's easy to clean and can be operated easily. Among satisfied reviewers, people have mentioned using it on everything from mosquito repellent to a cocktail of garden-related spray solutions.
Methodology
To help you make a decision on whether Ryobi's Electrostatic Sprayers are worth the money, we first outlined the two different models, how they're the same, and different. We also included their price differences and what you can expect from out of the box. Next, we listed their general average rating across reputable online retailers, such as the Ryobi website and Home Depot. Then, we shared both what users loved and didn't like about each model.