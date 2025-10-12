Is Ryobi's Electrostatic Sprayer Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a casual gardener or someone who needs to disinfect surfaces frequently for their actual job, you may have encountered the need for a sprayer at some point. In the past, all kinds of spraying would require you to do things like manual pumping. However, this isn't always ideal for people who are slowly losing mobility or need to maintain large properties. Thankfully, there are now various spraying models available in the market, which do spraying jobs with just the push of a button. In fact, many tool companies offer sprayers of various sizes, from compact, hand sprayers to more heavy-duty backpack sprayers.

Through the years, Ryobi has rolled out several backpack sprayer models that utilize its battery systems, with its most powerful being the 40V 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer Kit. But, if you're looking for one that is designed to help spread things more evenly and possibly even reduce the overall materials used, you want to explore using an electrostatic sprayer. On the official Ryobi website, Ryobi lists two electrostatic sprayer models: the 18V ONE+ ½ Gallon Electrostatic Sprayer Kit (P2890) and the 18V ONE+ 1 Gallon Electrostatic Sprayer Kit (P2870). While neither option is made for abrasive chemicals, the brand does share compatible cleaning and garden-related materials on its listing. Designed for water-soluble chemicals, the two sprayers take things a step further than your ordinary spray models.