How Good Are Milwaukee's 18V Backpack Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say
Backpacks power tools can be lifesavers for tasks that need a lot of mobility. Because of this, it's unsurprising that Milwaukee offers backpack power tools from vacuums, blowers, to even sprayers. But while Milwaukee is known to produce beloved products, it seems to have missed the mark with this particular part of its lineup.
Designed for professional use, Milwaukee states that its battery-powered backpack with an interchangeable tank is the first of its kind. Without the need for manual pumping, it can spray up to 120 PSI with its adjustable pressure knob. With a 25 ft spray distance, the power tool manufacturer claims that it can go through up to 12 full tanks for every full charge of its M18 REDLITHIUM XC3.0 Battery, which works with the rest of the Milwaukee M18 tool system. Apart from this, it has other neat things, like Viton seals for added protection and a wide mouth that make it ideal for many spraying tasks.
In theory, there is a lot of great features on this tool, especially its interchangeable tank that sets it apart from those in its category. However, many users have claimed that it fails to deliver on several fronts in ways that can make it unusable. So, if you're considering investing in a Milwaukee Backpack Sprayer that is compatible with your existing 18V batteries, here are some things that you should be aware of.
Why users don't love the Milwaukee 18V Backpack Sprayers
On its official website, more than 400 people have given the M18 Switch Tank 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer an abysmal average rating of 1.8 stars. Not only that, but an overwhelming majority of reviewers for this backpack sprayer have actually rated it only 1 star and only 17% of buyers actually recommend it. On the other hand, it did score a little bit better on other platforms, like on Acme Tools wherein it 360+ users gave it around two stars and Home Depot where it has an average rating of three stars from more than a thousand people.
In particular, one of the most common pieces of feedback that people had of the 18V backpack sprayer was of its tank leaking. While this may not impact you if you're just spraying water, this could potentially cause a lot of harm if dealing with harsh chemicals, which can lead to burns or property damage. And unlike the Stihl backpack sprayer, you can't even use it as a blower.
In addition, a couple of users cited concerns with its fittings, such as cracks, and falling short of its promise when it comes to producing pressure. That said, some reviewers did mention that they appreciated the switchable tank, which one person shared could prevent cross-contamination. Plus, there were a few fans of the comfortable harness design. Although, a reviewer did think it could have more padding.
Methodology
To help you get a comprehensive view of Milwaukee's backpack sprayer's performance, we looked at user feedback from several online retail platforms with at least 300 customer reviews. Collectively, this led to thousands of reviews, which gave us enough data points to consider. Afterward, we referenced both the average rating and recommendation rates from Home Depot, Acme Tools, and the official Milwaukee website. In addition, we looked into both what users praised about it, as well as in what situations where they found its performance lacking.
In particular, Milwaukee's 18V backpack sprayer model doesn't just have feedback with its inconsistent pressure, but also recurring negative reviews with the tank manufacturing quality. While more recent reviews have shared improvements with the negatively reviewed tank design, it can be difficult to determine which model you're getting unless you already own it. While the unique, interchangeable tanks are definitely a big plus, it's important to note that it's also the most common problem area and has a much shorter warranty period than the unit.