How Good Are Milwaukee's 18V Backpack Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say

Backpacks power tools can be lifesavers for tasks that need a lot of mobility. Because of this, it's unsurprising that Milwaukee offers backpack power tools from vacuums, blowers, to even sprayers. But while Milwaukee is known to produce beloved products, it seems to have missed the mark with this particular part of its lineup.

Designed for professional use, Milwaukee states that its battery-powered backpack with an interchangeable tank is the first of its kind. Without the need for manual pumping, it can spray up to 120 PSI with its adjustable pressure knob. With a 25 ft spray distance, the power tool manufacturer claims that it can go through up to 12 full tanks for every full charge of its M18 REDLITHIUM XC3.0 Battery, which works with the rest of the Milwaukee M18 tool system. Apart from this, it has other neat things, like Viton seals for added protection and a wide mouth that make it ideal for many spraying tasks.

In theory, there is a lot of great features on this tool, especially its interchangeable tank that sets it apart from those in its category. However, many users have claimed that it fails to deliver on several fronts in ways that can make it unusable. So, if you're considering investing in a Milwaukee Backpack Sprayer that is compatible with your existing 18V batteries, here are some things that you should be aware of.