Home Depot Generator Rental - Here Are The Options & How Much Will It Cost You

Besides being a retailer of tools and materials, one of Home Depot's other major business ventures is equipment rentals. If you visit your local chain, you can rent a variety of tools, heavy-duty equipment, and vehicles like moving vans. Within the category of tools in particular, one kind of rental Home Depot offers that you don't need to be a contractor to appreciate is generators.

All Home Depot locations have a small array of generators in various sizes and power capacities available to rent. Whether you need portable power for a busy job site or there's a big storm on the horizon and you want to be sure your home has backup power, Home Depot should be able to accommodate you. The only catch is that the precise bill you'll have to foot for a generator rental will depend heavily on the kind of generator you want, where you live, and how long you need it for. Pricing can get high, possibly past the point that you may expect to simply buy a generator instead. But if you only need it for a brief period, it should be much cheaper.