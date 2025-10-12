This Is Why Pilots Leave Their Cockpit Doors Open Before Takeoff

Most travelers probably didn't give much thought to the security of airliner cockpits before the 9/11 attacks, and since then it might seem odd to some that cockpit doors are often left wide open while passengers board and deplane. This is customary to facilitate efficient communication between pilots, ground crew, and cabin crew, which are important when a flight is on the ground before departure and after arrival. The time before a plane takes off is an especially busy one, necessitating a constant exchange of information between pilots, gate agents, and other ground personnel like baggage handlers and maintenance crews.

Some of this communication can be done via two-way radio, but being able to get face to face makes for clearer communication and the ability to hand off any physical objects that need to be exchanged. Leaving the cockpit door open allows various personnel to duck in and talk to the pilots directly if they choose, and flight attendants are usually just outside to deter passengers from getting disruptively curious. While the cockpit door is open, information like fuel status, weather conditions, and passenger count can be verified via face-to-face conversation. Additionally, some changes to flight plans may require ground personnel to enter the cockpit to hand off paperwork or confirm changes. Maintenance crews might also need to perform last-minute checks or maintenance before a flight is cleared for takeoff, and an open cockpit door saves precious seconds. For U.S-based flights, cockpit doors must be closed and locked for security reasons before a flight backs away from the gate.