Are Aircraft Cockpit Doors Bulletproof? Here's How Strong They Are

There are a few added elements that make cockpit doors much safer. One is a recent development that came to pass in 2023 after being discussed as a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration in 2021. Per Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, it's now required that commercial airline cockpits be fitted with a secondary barrier beyond the already hefty door. The idea is that this protects pilots during periods when the main door is opened. Unfortunately, this rule doesn't yet apply to preexisting aircraft, only new ones. This could change in the future should the Saracini Enhanced Aviation Act pass, requiring older planes be retrofitted with secondary barriers.

Another major innovation regarding cockpit safety is the complex locking and unlocking system that their doors have taken on. The doors can be opened via keypad with the entry of a security code and, in most cases, approval from the pilots within. Cockpit access has three modes: Normal where the door is locked but can be opened after 30 seconds if the pilots don't grant access, Unlocked for someone returning from the restroom, and Locked where the keypad becomes unusable and can't unlock the door. In an emergency situation where the pilot is incapacitated, an emergency code can be entered, allowing limited time to enter the cockpit.

It may have its risks, but with the continued advancement of cockpit door safety and the technology behind it, air travel is becoming safer than it ever has been. Hopefully in the future, it will only get safer and perhaps introduce some of the high-tech features we'd love to see in commercial airlines.

