What Is The Smallest Commercial Jet Flying In The US & How Many Passengers Can It Carry?

When most travelers think of commercial jets, they probably imagine one of the biggest jets ever made carrying hundreds of passengers. However, as frequent flyers already know, commercial jets can also be small, such as the two smallest currently flying in the United States. These planes, the 98-foot Embraer ERJ-145 and the 87-foot Bombardier CRJ-200, are both 50-seaters and flown regionally. They were designed specifically for short-haul and regional routes, which gives airlines the ability to connect smaller airports to major hubs. Technically, the 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135, flown by carriers like Contour Airlines, is even smaller, but the 50-seat ERJ-145 and CRJ-200 are the smallest jets still widely used in U.S. commercial service.

The Embraer ERJ-145 and the Bombardier CRJ-200 both entered service in the 1990s and became an important tool to regional carriers, which often operated flights on behalf of larger airlines under names like American Eagle or United Express. Because of their seating capacity, these aircraft are officially considered the smallest jets in regular scheduled service, since newer regional airplanes are built to seat roughly 70 to 100 passengers. Executive or private business jets can be smaller, but they are excluded from the commercial airline discussion, ultimately making the ERJ-145 and CRJ-200 unique as the true smallest commercial jets flying passengers in the United States.