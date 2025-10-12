Did You Know You Can Buy Amazon Fire Tablets With Or Without Lock Screen Ads?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Amazon is primarily known for its online marketplace, the company does make a few products of its own. The Fire HD range of tablets, for instance, enjoys thousands of buyers — mostly thanks to their affordable prices. You can get them in a few different sizes, including a few options specifically designed for young ones. Depending on which Fire HD tablet you pick up, you can use it as a streaming device, or even play some lightweight games on it.

If you time your purchase right, you can often find an Amazon Fire Tablet on sale at a price point that undercuts other alternatives. Even at MSRP, you can pick up the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $114.99. This gets you 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM — which aren't impressive specs in 2025, but are just about enough to run an assortment of streaming and entertainment apps on a bigger screen. If you look carefully at its Amazon listing, you will notice an even cheaper option — as long as you're okay with an ad-supported Fire tablet variant.

Fortunately, these ads only show up on your tablet's lock screen and do not hinder the experience of using the device. The same Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet can then be picked up at a retail price of $99.99 — and you get the same convenience with other Fire tablet models as well.