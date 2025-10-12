Did You Know You Can Buy Amazon Fire Tablets With Or Without Lock Screen Ads?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although Amazon is primarily known for its online marketplace, the company does make a few products of its own. The Fire HD range of tablets, for instance, enjoys thousands of buyers — mostly thanks to their affordable prices. You can get them in a few different sizes, including a few options specifically designed for young ones. Depending on which Fire HD tablet you pick up, you can use it as a streaming device, or even play some lightweight games on it.
If you time your purchase right, you can often find an Amazon Fire Tablet on sale at a price point that undercuts other alternatives. Even at MSRP, you can pick up the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $114.99. This gets you 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM — which aren't impressive specs in 2025, but are just about enough to run an assortment of streaming and entertainment apps on a bigger screen. If you look carefully at its Amazon listing, you will notice an even cheaper option — as long as you're okay with an ad-supported Fire tablet variant.
Fortunately, these ads only show up on your tablet's lock screen and do not hinder the experience of using the device. The same Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet can then be picked up at a retail price of $99.99 — and you get the same convenience with other Fire tablet models as well.
Removing lock screen ads from your Amazon Fire tablet
The Fire HD 10 that we reviewed normally retails at $154.99, but its ad-supported version brings the price down to $139.99. Similarly, the Amazon Fire Max 11 will run you $244.99 — unless you decide to opt for the ad-supported variant at $229.99. Across all tablet options, the cost difference between the ad-supported and ad-free variants is the same — $15.
This might not seem like a lot of money, but if you don't mind advertisements on your tablet's screen when it is locked, the ad-supported Fire tablets do save you a bit of an expense at the time of purchase. And if you do grow tired of seeing advertisements, you can upgrade to the ad-free version at any time.
- In a browser on a computer, laptop, or tablet, head to the Manage Your Devices page on Amazon.
- When prompted, sign in to the same Amazon account that's associated with your Fire HD tablet.
- You should be able to spot your Fire HD tablet under the "Devices" section.
- Under the "Special Offers" section, click on the "Remove Offers" button.
- You'll see a confirmation pop-up asking if you wish to remove the ads from your tablet. Continue by pressing the "End Offers" button.
- The final step will ask you for a one-time fee to cover the price difference between the ad-supported and ad-free versions.
Your Amazon Fire HD tablet should now be devoid of any lock screen advertisements.