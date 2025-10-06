Amazon Is Selling Its Newest Model Fire Tablet For Only $55
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're doing some early Christmas shopping, or just want an upgrade for yourself, Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is currently on sale as an Early Prime Deal for just $54.99. This is a massive discount off the regular $99.99 price, which means you won't break the bank on this tablet. This cheap iPad alternative is also great for kids, and comes in black, emerald, or hibiscus colors. This is the ad-supported version, which displays sponsored screensavers for your lock-screen.
The Fire HD 8 has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and can hold a removable microSD card for up to 1TB worth of extra storage. It also has an 8-inch HD display, a 5MP rear camera, and a thin design that makes it easy to take with you. Alexa is built-in, and the tablet can handle multiple tasks like watching a movie on Netflix, listening to a podcast on Spotify, or playing games like Minecraft. In fact, Amazon states that you'll get up to 13 hours of battery life, giving you plenty of time for whatever you enjoy.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get the Fire HD 8 shipped free and fast. You'll save money on shipping versus buying the tablet from another site, and you'll have it in-hand before the holidays. Plus, you can choose to link your new tablet directly to your Amazon account at checkout, which will save you time, getting you up and running faster once you receive it.
Amazon's Fire HD 8 options and features
If you're not crazy about the lock-screen ad version of Amazon's Fire HD 8, one of the best Android tablets under 12 inches, you can get one without ads. You'll pay $69.99 (which is also on sale, down from $114.99). If you need more storage, you can get the 64GB variant for $84.99, a savings of $45.00. To get a Fire HD 8 with both of these upgrades, you'll pay $99.99, way down from $144.99. Despite which tablet you get, Amazon offers a free 30-day refund or replacement, and you can add a 2-year protection plan for $9.99 to get additional coverage.
Early access to Alexa+ is included for free on any version you buy, provided you're an Amazon Prime member. Non-Prime members will pay $19.99 per month, though Alexa+ isn't required to operate the Fire HD 8. Alexa+ is an upgraded version of the original, and allows users to have more natural conversations with the AI. Alexa+ can remember your preferences across your devices, and can handle more tasks across apps as well.
If you want to save even more money, you can opt for Amazon's trade-in option. Once you click the prompt, you'll have to confirm your login, which will take you to a summary of previously ordered items that qualify. With a trade-in, you can receive a discount of up to 20%. For more details on the Fire HD 8, including warranty and trade-in program, visit Amazon's storefront.