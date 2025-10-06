Amazon Is Selling Its Newest Model Fire Tablet For Only $55

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're doing some early Christmas shopping, or just want an upgrade for yourself, Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is currently on sale as an Early Prime Deal for just $54.99. This is a massive discount off the regular $99.99 price, which means you won't break the bank on this tablet. This cheap iPad alternative is also great for kids, and comes in black, emerald, or hibiscus colors. This is the ad-supported version, which displays sponsored screensavers for your lock-screen.

The Fire HD 8 has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and can hold a removable microSD card for up to 1TB worth of extra storage. It also has an 8-inch HD display, a 5MP rear camera, and a thin design that makes it easy to take with you. Alexa is built-in, and the tablet can handle multiple tasks like watching a movie on Netflix, listening to a podcast on Spotify, or playing games like Minecraft. In fact, Amazon states that you'll get up to 13 hours of battery life, giving you plenty of time for whatever you enjoy.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get the Fire HD 8 shipped free and fast. You'll save money on shipping versus buying the tablet from another site, and you'll have it in-hand before the holidays. Plus, you can choose to link your new tablet directly to your Amazon account at checkout, which will save you time, getting you up and running faster once you receive it.