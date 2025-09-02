Is Alexa+ Early Access Available To Everyone With An Alexa Device?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon introduced a new version of its digital assistant early in 2025, arming it with the same kind of conversational capabilities as AI chatbots like Gemini and ChatGPT. Dubbed Alexa+, it also comes with next-gen on-device processing chops and environmental awareness. Compared to the regular Alexa experience, this one feels like a true evolution: The conversations feel natural, real-time world knowledge is at your disposal, and a memory system personalizes activities to your daily routine — all potentially enough to win even AI skeptics over.

Unfortunately, Alexa+ availability is currently more restricted than standard Alexa, and in more than a few ways. Let's broach the topic of user access first. Alexa+ is still in the early access phase, which means it is not universally available on all platforms and Echo devices. You will have to sign up for early access if you have a compatible device or buy an Echo Show (8-inch, 15-inch, or 21-inch) for quick access.

Amazon told The Verge in June that it had expanded Alexa+ access to over a million users, still only a fraction of the 600 million Alexa-ready devices the company has sold so far. Amazon says that it will prioritize giving early access to owners of the aforementioned Echo devices. But once Alexa+ is enabled on one of your devices, it will be automatically made available on all the devices linked to the same account. You can sign up for early access on Amazon's support page.