Ryobi Battery Stuck In A Tool? Here's How To Remove It

Fully discharging your Ryobi battery isn't a good idea, but you could inadvertently do so, especially after working all day on the job. Swapping it out should be a fairly easy process, but they can be hard to remove and seem stuck. Thankfully, there's a way around it: if it's a 40V battery, you'll find a latch on the bottom that releases it. However, it sometimes isn't quite so straightforward.

For example, if you're using a Ryobi chainsaw, you'll want to set the tool onto a flat surface. Instead of pressing the battery latch on the back edge, run your fingers forward underneath the battery, and press in from the front of the latch. Hold the button in after it clicks, and pull the battery out. It's the same process for larger tools, like Ryobi's most powerful leaf blower, though you might need a little extra leverage. Place the blower on the floor, anchor it with your foot so it doesn't move, slide under the release from the front, click, and pull. To remove the battery from its charger, follow the same steps, and it should release.

The key is that "stuck" doesn't necessarily mean damaged, but if you're not careful, that's exactly what you could do. You could also void any warranty you have. So if the battery just won't come out, don't grab a tool to pry it out. Check your owner's manual first and, if all else fails, take your tool to a trusted local retailer that sells Ryobi equipment.