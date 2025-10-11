This Is The Only Military Base In The World That Will Let You Drive Across Its Runway
Military bases are typically ultra-high-security facilities that don't allow the public to drive around on their own. Forget about scooting across an active runway if the base happens to have one. No such thing exists in the United States, to be sure, but sitting high in the Swiss Alps is a military airbase that has not one, but two public roads that cut straight through the heart of its very active runway.
Meiringen Air Base is located in the Bernese Highlands in Switzerland. It first opened in December 1941 and, since January 2006, has been home to Air Force Squadron 11, one of the three F/A-18 Hornet squadrons operated by the Swiss Air Force. Their other two F/A-18 squadrons are based in Payerne in western Switzerland. Having public roads crossing over an active airstrip really shouldn't come as a surprise, though, as the Swiss have a very different way of thinking. While most know them for their Army Knife (the world's most recognizable multi-tool), but they also have a public shooting range that fires over the top of a bustling highway.
See, public roads serve a dual purpose in Switzerland. They utilize a unique strategy that intentionally integrates civilian infrastructure with its military air operations. Not only can they be used by the public during times of peace, but if the base is destroyed or the main runway becomes unusable, their roads can be used as alternate airstrips. Their ability to maintain operational readiness at all times has been in place since the Cold War.
Be sure to look both ways when crossing the airstrip!
In June of 2024, the Swiss Air Force performed an exercise called "Alpha Uno," where several F/A-18 Hornet (a fighter that initially had a serious design flaw) actually landed onto and took off from the A1 motorway near Payerne. These tests keep Air Force pilots honed and ready to use non-traditional airfields in a threatened security environment where bases or military airfields might not be available.
The safety and security measures involved in allowing civilian traffic to cross over the airstrip are highly regulated. First, and what should be most apparent, vehicles are not permitted on the runway while planes are taking off or landing. And the public's ability to cross the airstrip is entirely dependent on the country's threat level at the time. The two entry points at Meiringen Air Base are slightly different, but both are very reminiscent of a typical railroad crossing found in the United States.
When a pilot is ready to take off, the air traffic controllers sitting in the tower engage the barriers. One has flashing red lights and an audible warning sound that accompanies the barrier as it closes. The other is a much sturdier sliding metal gate, sans the red lights and sounds. Military police are on hand to ensure safety and security, plus the runway controller (also in the tower) observes every takeoff and landing and can cancel a takeoff or landing if needed. A vibrant tourist industry has sprouted up around the base, because when's the last time you met someone who drove across an active working military airstrip?