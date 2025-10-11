This Is The Only Military Base In The World That Will Let You Drive Across Its Runway

Military bases are typically ultra-high-security facilities that don't allow the public to drive around on their own. Forget about scooting across an active runway if the base happens to have one. No such thing exists in the United States, to be sure, but sitting high in the Swiss Alps is a military airbase that has not one, but two public roads that cut straight through the heart of its very active runway.

Meiringen Air Base is located in the Bernese Highlands in Switzerland. It first opened in December 1941 and, since January 2006, has been home to Air Force Squadron 11, one of the three F/A-18 Hornet squadrons operated by the Swiss Air Force. Their other two F/A-18 squadrons are based in Payerne in western Switzerland. Having public roads crossing over an active airstrip really shouldn't come as a surprise, though, as the Swiss have a very different way of thinking. While most know them for their Army Knife (the world's most recognizable multi-tool), but they also have a public shooting range that fires over the top of a bustling highway.

See, public roads serve a dual purpose in Switzerland. They utilize a unique strategy that intentionally integrates civilian infrastructure with its military air operations. Not only can they be used by the public during times of peace, but if the base is destroyed or the main runway becomes unusable, their roads can be used as alternate airstrips. Their ability to maintain operational readiness at all times has been in place since the Cold War.