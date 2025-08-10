The F/A-18 Fighter Jet Had A Serious Design Flaw - Here's What Fixed It

A fighter jet can pull many Gs, which is why back in the mid-80s, there was such a sudden concern shortly after the Navy first deployed the Hornet. It was discovered during testing that there was a significant defect in the F/A-18 Hornet's aluminum structure that, if left untreated, the jet's wings could separate from the aircraft.

While no fighter jet is capable of lasting forever, there are projections as to how many flight hours these machines can handle. In the case of the original F/A-18, it was supposed to be 6,000 flight hours. However, in testing specific stress points, it was found that the aircraft could have only survived as few as 2,000 flight hours, only a third of what was intended.

It was determined that including extra amounts of metal during manufacturing could remedy the problem. However, extending the Hornet's service life would require a far more complex fix. The center barrel, the area where the landing gear and wings attach to the fuselage, needed to be replaced, or the legacy F/A-18 wouldn't be able to continue flying.