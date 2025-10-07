This Cable Company Is Canceling Customers' TV Service - Recommends Saving $40 Using YouTube TV Instead

Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU) will discontinue its cable television service on October 11, 2026. In a public service announcement issued on Monday, October 6, CFU cited market changes and viewer habits as the main reasons for the decision.

"With the rise of streaming services and on demand platforms, many of the most popular shows and games are not available on cable TV. CFU is unable to provide the same quality TV programming you have previously enjoyed. More customers have chosen flexible, internet-based entertainment options over traditional cable TV. Large, national streaming services have technological advantages that CFU will not be able to match," the announcement stated.

CFU added that the costs associated with maintaining cable service, coupled with rising content fees, have made it difficult to provide a valuable service for a reasonable price. Interestingly, CFU acknowledged that it has been losing customers to streaming services, and even recommended that they switch to YouTube TV. Here's what else you need to know about this unconventional move.