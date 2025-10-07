This Cable Company Is Canceling Customers' TV Service - Recommends Saving $40 Using YouTube TV Instead
Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU) will discontinue its cable television service on October 11, 2026. In a public service announcement issued on Monday, October 6, CFU cited market changes and viewer habits as the main reasons for the decision.
"With the rise of streaming services and on demand platforms, many of the most popular shows and games are not available on cable TV. CFU is unable to provide the same quality TV programming you have previously enjoyed. More customers have chosen flexible, internet-based entertainment options over traditional cable TV. Large, national streaming services have technological advantages that CFU will not be able to match," the announcement stated.
CFU added that the costs associated with maintaining cable service, coupled with rising content fees, have made it difficult to provide a valuable service for a reasonable price. Interestingly, CFU acknowledged that it has been losing customers to streaming services, and even recommended that they switch to YouTube TV. Here's what else you need to know about this unconventional move.
What this means for CFU customers
In case you're a CFU customer, here's some good news. For starters, cancelling your TV service but keeping or adding internet in 2025 means your FiberHome plan will cost $30 per month for three months – that's a discount of $27.50 per month. Internet service will remain unchanged otherwise, though CFU has committed to upgrading its all-fiber network. You can cancel your TV service at any time before October 11, 2026, by calling 319-268-5400. And if you own a set-top box, you can return it for recycling at CFU's office at 1 Utility Parkway, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
CFU has also published a useful guide explaining how customers can switch to a streaming service. Along with YouTube TV, CFU recommends customers use Fubo or Peacock. The former is intended for sports fans interested in regional offerings like Marquee Network and FanDuel Midwest while the latter offers local KWWL news and NBC shows. With that said, there are several other more affordable YouTube TV alternatives that you might want to consider.
Why is a cable provider directing customers to YouTube TV?
A cable company directing its own customers toward streaming services is not something you hear every day, especially in light of the recent spat between YouTube and NBCUniversal. However, CFU is not a conventional cable company. It is a municipally-owned utility that also provides electricity, water, natural gas, and phone services to residents of Cedar Falls. In other words, they may have considerations that extend beyond maximizing profits.
Looking at broader context, cable has been losing ground to streaming services for quite some time. In fact, according to the market research firm IBIS world, the number of cable TV subscriptions in the United States has shrunk from 105 million in 2010 to 55 million in 2025. In a Pew Research Center poll released in July, 83% of surveyed Americans said they use streaming services, while only 36% reported subscribing to cable or satellite TV. The poll also showed that streaming services are used by strong majorities across all age groups, including Americans aged 65 and older.