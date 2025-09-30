Is YouTube TV Dropping NBC? Here's What You Should Know About The Situation

On September 25, NBCUniversal warned customers that its networks could be removed from YouTube TV if the two parties don't reach a new distribution agreement by September 30. NBCUniversal accused Google, which owns YouTube, of practicing unfair tactics by using its dominance in search and advertising to expand into video.

"Google, with its $3 trillion market cap, already controls what Americans see online through search and ads — now it wants to control what we watch," NBCU said in a statement. "YouTube TV has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace — all under the false pretense of fighting for the consumer."

The media and entertainment conglomerate added that YouTube TV customers now may not have access to widely-popular shows and events, such as Sunday Night Football, NBA, Saturday Night Live, and more.