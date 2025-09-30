Is YouTube TV Dropping NBC? Here's What You Should Know About The Situation
On September 25, NBCUniversal warned customers that its networks could be removed from YouTube TV if the two parties don't reach a new distribution agreement by September 30. NBCUniversal accused Google, which owns YouTube, of practicing unfair tactics by using its dominance in search and advertising to expand into video.
"Google, with its $3 trillion market cap, already controls what Americans see online through search and ads — now it wants to control what we watch," NBCU said in a statement. "YouTube TV has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace — all under the false pretense of fighting for the consumer."
The media and entertainment conglomerate added that YouTube TV customers now may not have access to widely-popular shows and events, such as Sunday Night Football, NBA, Saturday Night Live, and more.
Google's response and what happens next
According to Google, NBCU's proposed fees are too high. In a statement issued via the official YouTube blog, the company said that NBCU demands more from YouTube than what it charges for the same, or even similar content on the Peacock service, which, YouTube adds, "would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers."
"We are committed to working with NBCUniversal to reach a fair deal for both sides ahead of our current agreement expiring on September 30. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our subscribers a $10 credit," the tech giant added. Analysts believe that both sides have something to lose if an agreement is not reached. NBCU risks losing revenue and subscribers, while Google could see YouTube TV's appeal on connected TVs decline without NBCU's content.
It remains to be seen whether Google and NBCUniversal can reach a deal by the end of the day. In the meantime, you can take a look at some of the more affordable alternatives to YouTube TV.