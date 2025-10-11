The US Navy Is Repairing Freedom-Class Combat Ships At Sea Now (And Here's Why It Matters)

From the largest aircraft carrier to the Boomin Beaver, potentially the smallest ship in the U.S. Navy, the United States has a huge range of vessels under its command. One of the most interesting classes of vessels is the Freedom-class. These are Littoral Combat Ships, and despite their smaller, slighter bodies, they still have considerable power in their own right. In December 2024, the USNI quoted Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro: "Today, the Littoral Combat Ship is equipped with the Naval Strike Missile, a long-range precision strike weapon. Eventually, many will receive the Mk 70 Payload Delivery System with vertical launch system technology ... yes, the LCS is back."

Much of the maintenance and repair work performed on the littoral combat ships is completed by outside contractors rather than the crew themselves, the better to minimize crew numbers. In August 2025, however, the LCS USS St. Louis became an important exception to this rule. When the vessel's Main Propulsion Diesel Engine required maintenance, the crew's talented engineers completed the work themselves. Its chief engineer, Lt. Cmdr. Jasmine Hilton, expressed her pride in the crew, saying (via DVIDS), "They have shown exceptional professional curiosity, truly embodying becoming masters of their equipment."

This represents an increased focus on work that can be performed on an LCS while it's on a mission, an important capacity that can help ensure that they continue their important work as efficiently as possible. Littoral combat ships have a complicated history and have been controversial, but the program still has a lot of potential.