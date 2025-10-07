T-Mobile iPad Deal: You Can Get The New A16 Model For Up To 50% Off, But There's A Catch
Shopping for a reliable tablet in 2025 isn't rocket science. Unless you truly despise the company for whatever reason, the iPad is going to be the best pick given the reputation it has built. At $349, even the most affordable iPad is a great deal — especially if you pair it with iPadOS 26's new multitasking features. The new baseline iPad comes with the A16 processor, slimmer bezels all around, and USB-C — positioning it perfectly in the existing iPad lineup.
You can pick between a Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi and cellular option — the latter will help you stay connected to the internet without having to rely on your phone's hotspot when you're outside. The cellular version costs $499 outright, but T-Mobile is currently offering a massive 50% discount on the new iPad A16 — but not without the fulfillment of a few conditions.
If you read the fine print, the offer is available when you purchase a new line through T-Mobile — specifically on a qualifying Unlimited Tablet w/15GB Hotspot or higher plan. This will cost you a minimum of $65 per month with Autopay. Qualifying customers will then receive 24 bill credits that total up to $250, covering half of the iPad's retail price.
What you need to know about this T-Mobile iPad deal
Picking up a brand-new current-generation iPad at 50% of its MSRP sure sounds like a great deal, much like the recent free iPhone 17 T-Mobile deal that went live. However, unlike a deal involving a phone that typically requires an active cellular plan, you can use an iPad without one just fine. The catch with the T-Mobile iPad deal is that the user must stay subscribed to a $65+ monthly plan for 24 months in order to receive all 24 bill credits. If you are unable to satisfy this condition, you might be required to pay the remaining balance of your purchase.
You also need to keep in mind the sales tax and the $35 connection fee that needs to be paid when you first buy the iPad. If you truly need an iPad with an active cell service, going this route will help you save $250 on the retail price of the device itself. That said, if you primarily use your iPad at home or don't mind connecting it to your iPhone's hotspot every now and again, the T-Mobile deal might actually end up costing you quite a bit — just to stay on a qualifying plan.
One of the things you should know before buying an iPad is that picking up a refurbished or slightly used device could also effectively save you a good chunk of money, so it's wise to explore this option as well.