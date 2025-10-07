T-Mobile iPad Deal: You Can Get The New A16 Model For Up To 50% Off, But There's A Catch

Shopping for a reliable tablet in 2025 isn't rocket science. Unless you truly despise the company for whatever reason, the iPad is going to be the best pick given the reputation it has built. At $349, even the most affordable iPad is a great deal — especially if you pair it with iPadOS 26's new multitasking features. The new baseline iPad comes with the A16 processor, slimmer bezels all around, and USB-C — positioning it perfectly in the existing iPad lineup.

You can pick between a Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi and cellular option — the latter will help you stay connected to the internet without having to rely on your phone's hotspot when you're outside. The cellular version costs $499 outright, but T-Mobile is currently offering a massive 50% discount on the new iPad A16 — but not without the fulfillment of a few conditions.

If you read the fine print, the offer is available when you purchase a new line through T-Mobile — specifically on a qualifying Unlimited Tablet w/15GB Hotspot or higher plan. This will cost you a minimum of $65 per month with Autopay. Qualifying customers will then receive 24 bill credits that total up to $250, covering half of the iPad's retail price.