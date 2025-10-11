Can You Leave Your Milwaukee Charger Plugged In All The Time?

The various rechargeable power tool battery systems from Milwaukee require proper care and handling to function safely. This is why, for example, it's generally considered a good practice to take your Milwaukee batteries off of the charger as soon as they're finished charging in order to ensure their long-term efficacy. For the sake of convenience, you might consider leaving both the charger and batteries plugged in all day.

Technically, this is fine. According to the operator's manual for the Milwaukee M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger, neither the charger nor the batteries will experience any immediate damage or danger if you leave the charger plugged in while not in use or after charging is finished. However, the manual also notes that it's generally good practice to unplug your charger and batteries when charging is finished and store them in a safe place, away from moisture and extreme temperatures. This ensures the charger doesn't quietly steal power from your home and that it can't be a potential conduit for a sudden fire.