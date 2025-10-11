Kawasaki Versys 650 Vs 1100 – How Do The Two Touring Bikes Compare?

There's a bike to cover just about every niche these days. Every size, power level, and performance need is met across a wide variety of motorcycles, giving bike shoppers lots of choice no matter what they're looking for. Whether it's a cruiser, sport bike, retro-naked motorcycle, tiny scooter, or big overlanding adventure bike, you can probably get your hands on it somewhere in the new motorcycle market. Kawasaki does a lot to support this trend, with an approach that seems to cover as many bases as possible. This is particularly true in their Adventure Touring category, where multiple options are currently available to riders.

Kawasaki currently offers three Adventure Touring bikes: the Versys-X 300, Versys 650, and Versys 1100. They're all similarly styled with big windscreens, upright riding positions, and long-distance capability, but their sizes and performance levels offer unique virtues. The Versys-X 300 is a bit more dirt-road oriented and geared towards a more entry-level rider. If you're looking for a bit more of an on-road vibe and something that can cross continents, that's where the 650 and 1100 come into play. They can be loaded up with gear, packed for camping, and piloted towards the horizon for your next summer road trip, or round-the-world adventure. But they achieve these goals in different ways and for wildly different prices. So what's different between them? And why does one cost almost $10,000 more than the other?