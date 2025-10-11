Common Problems With DeWalt's 18V To 20V Adapter (According To Users)

Cordless tools are undoubtedly more convenient than their corded counterparts, but they also come with a degree of built-in obsolescence. They rely on proprietary battery packs to function as intended, and when those battery packs are discontinued, users can be faced with the prospect of either relying on their aging original battery packs or shelling out for entirely new tools. DeWalt discontinued its 18V battery line several years ago in favor of expanding its 20V line, but rather than forcing users to buy new 20V tools, the brand unveiled the 20V Max Battery 18V Adapter Kit.

It's designed to let 18V tool owners use the latest 20V batteries with their older tools, and it looks like a good deal at first glance for 18V tool owners. It includes two 20V Max batteries, a charger, and an adapter to connect the batteries to 18V tools. However, the kit has a dismal average rating of just 2.7 out of five stars from reviewers on DeWalt's website, with a handful of common issues being chiefly responsible for that rating. One of the most common complaints among reviewers is that the included batteries don't hold charge for as long as older 18V batteries did.

Many say that leaving the batteries in the adapter can leave them dead in just a couple days, while others note that even freshly charged batteries offer a much shorter life than the 18V packs that owners previously relied upon. And it's not like the adapter kit is cheap either. At the time of writing, it's $199 from Lowe's and $229 at Ace Hardware. Buyers who already have suitable 20V batteries and a charger to hand can purchase the adapter separately for $59 at Lowe's.