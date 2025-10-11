What Does FTW Mean To Bikers? It Depends Who You Ask

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Context is very important with regards to how we use language. Sometimes we hear a familiar word or phrase used in an unfamiliar way, and in the process can learn how culture and upbringing can give a term multiple meanings. This flexibility in language is only natural given how instantaneous global communication means subcultures can quickly make an impact on the world. This phenomenon can be illustrated by the abbreviation "FTW," which has distinct meanings within and outside motorcycle riding communities. The abbreviation has been around for decades and is commonly linked to the phrase "For The Win," particularly among younger generations. Bikers from Generation X (born between 1961 and the early '80s) and older commonly use the abbreviation for the phrases "f— the world" and "forever two wheels," giving it meanings that reflect biker culture.

California's outlaw biker clubs and others grew quickly after World War II, when military surplus motorcycles were cheap and easy to find. The Hell's Angels, the largest outlaw biker club in California and the world, was formed in 1948. During those early days, many motorcycle clubs tended to favor American brands like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. Although not an outright requirement, having one of these motorcycles was highly encouraged, as a distinct style was already emerging for these clubs. There's also a somewhat consistent style of dressing associated with motorcycle clubs that often includes "FTW" insignia.