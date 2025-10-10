Tired Of A Foggy Windshield? Here's How To Use The Defrosting Control The Proper Way

A foggy windshield can be a major problem. It keeps you from seeing out of your vehicle, which is a major safety issue. But once you know how to use your car's defrosting controls properly, you can quickly clear your foggy windshield and safely be on your way.

The defrosters that clear your windshield work by blowing air onto it to clear it of accumulated condensation. This condensation is made of water vapor that creates that foggy appearance on the inside of your windshield. It can be caused by moisture with temperatures that fall below the dew point, causing water droplets to appear on the inside or outside surface of the windshield. It can also come from the moisture in the breath of the vehicle's occupants, which can also create a foggy appearance on the inside of the windshield when it condenses there.

To deal with the condensation on the outside of your windshield, simply run your windshield wipers to clear the condensed water. For the condensation on the inside of your windshield, you should run the defrosters set to the MAX setting, which may also include a symbol of the windshield. This should provide maximum heat to clear the windshield. This setting will normally turn on the air conditioner, which dehumidifies the air inside the vehicle, helping the windshield to clear even faster. If it does not, turn on the A/C manually. If this still doesn't work, you might need a mechanic to fix your foggy windshield.