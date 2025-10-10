The Funny Way Some Pilots Say Hello To Other Planes In The Air

Being a pilot seems like serious business, what with controlling a massive machine full of passengers and all. But that doesn't mean pilots can't have a little fun. Apparently, pilots will often say "hello" to other pilots they pass while flying by blinking landing lights at one another.

A recently viral video shows a plane flashing its landing lights as it speeds past another plane. This led one curious Redditor to ask if the pilots were greeting one another or if it was more of a safety thing. A Reddit user claiming to be a commercial pilot said it's rare, but pilots will use landing lights on specific plane models to greet one another. This was also confirmed by pilots on other Reddit threads with the same question.

A Redditor who claimed to be a commercial pilot explained that some plane models are more likely to use this greeting, like the Boeing 737, which has landing lights on the wing roots and are easy to flick on like a car's headlights. Meanwhile, an Airbus A320 is a bit different, since the lights have to be deployed from under the wing. However, any plane that turns on its landing lights will experience slight drag and a small rumble, he stated, so pilots are not always eager to use this greeting in all situations.