Why Flashing Lights To Save You From A Ticket Could Backfire On Good Samaritans

Modern headlights have increased dramatically in brightness in recent years, and are necessary for driving safely at night. If you're in one of the states where yearly safety inspections are required, operational headlights are usually needed to pass, and broken ones can result in getting pulled over and receiving a ticket. But even if your headlights are in perfect order, using them in a certain way could get you in trouble with law enforcement, too.

As a courtesy, you might flash your headlights to alert other drivers of hazards such as police speed traps or animals, or to let them know you're giving them a chance to move. There are no federal laws deeming this illegal, and test cases have established headlight flashes as protected speech. However, using high beams within certain distances of other drivers can get you into legal trouble. The rules vary from state to state, with Michigan prohibiting flashing within 500 feet of an approaching vehicle, and New York specifying that lights must be dimmed 500 feet from oncoming traffic and 200 feet from the car ahead of you.

Since laws vary from state to state when it comes to high beam flashing, the punishments do as well.

