This Canadian Pilot Team Could Save 2025's SF Fleet Week

For some Bay Area residents, San Francisco Fleet Week is one of the most anticipated events of any given year. It's also one that tends to draw its fair share of visitors from other parts of California and beyond. In recent years, the event — which celebrates the Pacific Fleet via concerts, a career fair, tours of military vessels, and a parade of ships through San Francisco Bay — has historically also capped by a performance from the U.S. Navy's celebrated aerial team dubbed The Blue Angels.

However, with SF Fleet Week already under way in the Bay Area, there is reason to worry that The Blue Angels will not be making their already scheduled appearance at Fleet Week 2025, as the United States Federal Government has been shutdown due to ongoing budgetary battles in Congress. Though not a combat force, The Blue Angles are backed by the U.S. Military. With the shutdown covering most non-essential military personnel, the famed faction of daredevil pilots will not be able to participate, along with any number of other planned military participants on land and water.

Despite the scaled back nature of the 2025 event, Fleet Week may still get a first-rate air show, as our neighbors from the north have indeed offered their own version of The Blue Angels as headliners. That Canadian Armed Forces crew have been named the Snowbirds, and they may well be the saviors of Fleet Week 2025 if the government shutdown isn't sorted out by week's end.