This Is Typically The Highest Rank In Any Motorcycle Club Or Gang
Organization in a motorcycle club might seem like an odd concept for non-riders, but it's actually pretty important. At the top of most clubs is the president, who is responsible for being both the leader and the primary decision maker. While it's not exactly like being the CEO of a billion-dollar business, being a club president is similar because that person oversees day-to-day operations and represents the group at all times.
But the president's role goes much further than just keeping order in the club. That person must manage the club's relationships within the community, including any organizations they do business with. It can also include other clubs, as well as law enforcement. The president ensures the club is operating according to its charter and rules, which is even true for biker gangs like the Pagans. In case of a tie vote, the president becomes the deciding vote. Because of the external and internal responsibilities, the president is essentially the face of the club. Without that leadership, a motorcycle club would be rudderless.
Some clubs may recognize a position that's even higher than the president: the founder. If the founder rides regularly and is heavily involved, that person could serve as the president, commanding the ultimate level of respect. A founder in that position would take on the duties and responsibilities that come with the role. If there's more than one founder, then those people would typically be the vice presidents, as a club can have more than one.
Inside the club's hierarchy
A motorcycle club's organizational structure includes the sergeant at arms, aided by the enforcers, who are responsible for maintaining the rules and thus policing the club internally. The road captain coordinates every ride, as well as the routes and riding formations. During a ride, the tail gunner stays at the back, ensuring no one is left behind. The club's secretary records the meetings and handles other related tasks, while the treasurer keeps precise records of the club's expenses. There's even a chaplain, a non-club member who acts as the group's spiritual advisor and official.
But whether it's an outlaw motorcycle gang or motorcycle club, there would be no structure without the members themselves. Members determine who's in charge through voting, and only by consistently proving their loyalty can they potentially join the hierarchy themselves. The only level under membership is that of prospect, an affiliated position that's not officially part of the club. Prospects must carry out tasks and fulfill all requirements as defined by the club before they can get a patch and become a member.
Despite the level of responsibility a rider holds, there are opportunities outside the club to be part of an even bigger community. The American Motorcyclist Association, founded in 1924, connects riders around the world through event organization and rights protection. The AMA, which gained notoriety for its 99% claim, is involved with racing events as well, sanctioning many competitions throughout the U.S. each year.