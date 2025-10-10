This Is Typically The Highest Rank In Any Motorcycle Club Or Gang

Organization in a motorcycle club might seem like an odd concept for non-riders, but it's actually pretty important. At the top of most clubs is the president, who is responsible for being both the leader and the primary decision maker. While it's not exactly like being the CEO of a billion-dollar business, being a club president is similar because that person oversees day-to-day operations and represents the group at all times.

But the president's role goes much further than just keeping order in the club. That person must manage the club's relationships within the community, including any organizations they do business with. It can also include other clubs, as well as law enforcement. The president ensures the club is operating according to its charter and rules, which is even true for biker gangs like the Pagans. In case of a tie vote, the president becomes the deciding vote. Because of the external and internal responsibilities, the president is essentially the face of the club. Without that leadership, a motorcycle club would be rudderless.

Some clubs may recognize a position that's even higher than the president: the founder. If the founder rides regularly and is heavily involved, that person could serve as the president, commanding the ultimate level of respect. A founder in that position would take on the duties and responsibilities that come with the role. If there's more than one founder, then those people would typically be the vice presidents, as a club can have more than one.