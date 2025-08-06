What Does 99% Mean To Bikers?

Most people picture bikers as outlaws tearing down the highway, dodging the law, and living on the edge. But that image only tells part of the story — in fact, only 1% of the biker community. In reality, most bikers, some would say as many as 99%, are law-abiding individuals who just love motorcycles, freedom, and a good ride on the open road. And they have nothing to do with crime or violence. That's where the term "99%" comes in. With time, it became a powerful way for most riders to silently separate themselves from the criminal side of the motorcycle culture.

Similar to the one percenters motorcycle club, the phrase "99%" traces back to 1947. It all started when a small riot broke out at a biker event in Hollister, California. In response to public concern, the American Motorcyclist Association claimed that 99% of motorcyclists were responsible bikers. Since then, that number has become a proud label. Riders who wear the 99% patch want people to know they're not part of the violence, gangs, or crime. They ride for freedom and friendship and have nothing to do with any kind of illegal activities.