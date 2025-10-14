Can You Get A Copy Of Your Car Key Made At Walmart?

Not having a car key when you need it can be a huge annoyance. Even with all the modern advancements in car key technology, AAA reports that as much as 10% of all lockouts recorded in 2024 were vehicle lockouts. To avoid that from happening, you could take your existing car key to get a copy from a local retailer or big-box store. So, can you do it at Walmart?

You can get a copy of your physical blade car key at Walmart using the KeyMe vending machines, but it usually won't be enough to start your car. That's because most modern vehicle keys use transponder chips and immobilizers that must be programmed separately by qualified auto locksmiths or dealership specialists. Although KeyMe does offer full car key replacement services, including smart chip keys and immobilizer programming, it's not just a five-minute vending machine trip.

These need to be scheduled at the machine, will take a few business days to arrive, and sometimes even require specialized technicians to be near your car. KeyMe's competitor, Minute Key, also typically found in Walmart, states in its FAQs that its machines cannot copy car keys at all currently. So, even though modern cars don't come with keys anymore, the vast majority of cars on the road today still rely on good old blade keys. Here is everything you need to know about copying your car keys at Walmart.