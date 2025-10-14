Can You Get A Copy Of Your Car Key Made At Walmart?
Not having a car key when you need it can be a huge annoyance. Even with all the modern advancements in car key technology, AAA reports that as much as 10% of all lockouts recorded in 2024 were vehicle lockouts. To avoid that from happening, you could take your existing car key to get a copy from a local retailer or big-box store. So, can you do it at Walmart?
You can get a copy of your physical blade car key at Walmart using the KeyMe vending machines, but it usually won't be enough to start your car. That's because most modern vehicle keys use transponder chips and immobilizers that must be programmed separately by qualified auto locksmiths or dealership specialists. Although KeyMe does offer full car key replacement services, including smart chip keys and immobilizer programming, it's not just a five-minute vending machine trip.
These need to be scheduled at the machine, will take a few business days to arrive, and sometimes even require specialized technicians to be near your car. KeyMe's competitor, Minute Key, also typically found in Walmart, states in its FAQs that its machines cannot copy car keys at all currently. So, even though modern cars don't come with keys anymore, the vast majority of cars on the road today still rely on good old blade keys. Here is everything you need to know about copying your car keys at Walmart.
How Walmart key machines work
@lifewiththelewisfamily
Here’s my experience on the keyme machine at Walmart 😩 #keyme #walmart #pissed♬ original sound - LifeWithTheLewisFamily
The process of copying your keys via these machines is simple. By inserting your original key, and pressing start, the machine will run a scanning process to determine its exact shape. High-resolution 3D imaging is able to identify exact ridges, cuts, and grooves for a complete blueprint. Once the key is scanned, the machine is then able to cut a blank key into an exact replica. Once finished, the key is either dispensed to you right at the spot or shipped to you upon completion.
These kiosks are most effective for older car keys, office keys, and house keys. Since they only copy the blade and aren't able to program chips and transponders on the spot, they are, in practice, limited to keys that don't require anything else for locking and unlocking besides the shape itself. Both MinuteKey and KeyMe also offer services that do copy car keys and fobs through a traditional process that does not require vending machines. Essentially, the process at Walmart is similar to copying car keys at Home Depot.
How to copy car keys
Going through your dealership to acquire new car keys will likely cost the most while also taking the longest. You can also copy your key at Ace Hardware or many of the other professional locksmiths, which are, on average, the quickest and most budget-friendly. Roadside assistance and insurance providers can also sometimes help replace your key, but this depends on the terms and conditions and vehicle-specific key circumstances.
As far as costs are concerned, traditional keys range between $25 and $100, transponder keys range between $100 and $250, while most advanced smart key replacements can set you back between $200 and $500. If you want to copy your car key at a dealership, you will have to visit one in person and provide necessary documentation such as the bill of sale, the title, your ID, insurance, and current vehicle registration. The identification process at an auto locksmith is similar, but often a bit more flexible.