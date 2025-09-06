Does Home Depot Copy Car Keys? Here's What You Should Know
Car keys, sunglasses, and TV remotes have two things in common — they are easy to lose and can be expensive to replace. If you lose a car key or just need another copy, you'll likely look for the most convenient and affordable option available. Having a new key made at a dealership can be expensive, but what about your local Home Depot?
The home improvement giant provides basic key duplication services. If you have an older model car with a metal key that has no electronic components, you may be able to have a new key cut at Home Depot. If your car key has a transponder chip or is a new smart key, it is unlikely that the retailer can help.
If you're on a tight budget or really want to avoid a trip to the dealership, Home Depot sells car key kits that include an uncut key attached to a button remote. You can have the metal key cut to match your car key and then pair the fob to your vehicle, much like you pair a universal remote to your specific TV. These keys run from about $60 to $100, but many get poor reviews.
Doing the job right
Copying transponder keys requires specialized equipment and qualified professionals, which is why the majority of big box stores don't provide this service. Most modern smart keys do more than simply lock and unlock your car. Cars with push-button start need them to even get the engine going, and they are used for remote start, opening the trunk or gate, and even self-parking.
Many Home Depot stores offer key duplication through self-service Minute Key kiosks, which allow customers to inexpensively copy basic keys with a machine. Home Depot does not offer an easy way to find one of these kiosks on its website, so we recommend visiting Minute Key's automotive key section. Here, you can search by your vehicle's year/make/model to see if they have your key in stock and where you can have it duplicated.
You can also visit Minute Key's homepage to input your zip code and find nearby services. Once you've done that, you can pick what type of key you want to copy, and MinuteKey will provide a map of locations near you.
If you require more specialized key duplication services, some smaller home improvement stores like Ace Hardware may be able to help. You can also try a locksmith, a dealership, or even an online service like InstaCarKey, though we recommend you closely examine user reviews for any mail-in service.