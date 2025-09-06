Does Home Depot Copy Car Keys? Here's What You Should Know

Car keys, sunglasses, and TV remotes have two things in common — they are easy to lose and can be expensive to replace. If you lose a car key or just need another copy, you'll likely look for the most convenient and affordable option available. Having a new key made at a dealership can be expensive, but what about your local Home Depot?

The home improvement giant provides basic key duplication services. If you have an older model car with a metal key that has no electronic components, you may be able to have a new key cut at Home Depot. If your car key has a transponder chip or is a new smart key, it is unlikely that the retailer can help.

If you're on a tight budget or really want to avoid a trip to the dealership, Home Depot sells car key kits that include an uncut key attached to a button remote. You can have the metal key cut to match your car key and then pair the fob to your vehicle, much like you pair a universal remote to your specific TV. These keys run from about $60 to $100, but many get poor reviews.