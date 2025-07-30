Does Ace Hardware Cut And Program Car Keys?
Losing your car key can feel a lot like misplacing your wallet; panic sets in as you consider the cost and logistics of having to replace such an important, frequently-used item. While you typically get two sets of keys from the dealership when you purchase a new car, that may not be the case when buying a used vehicle. It's also possible that you've misplaced a key or let a friend borrow it and never saw it again, meaning you're down to one.
The good news is, you don't necessarily have to head straight to the dealership if you're in the market for a new car key. Ace Hardware, which has more than 5,000 stores worldwide, may be able to help. Ace cuts and programs new car keys and even offers a handy online tool that allows you to search for nearby stores that offer this programming and cutting service.
If, like many car owners these days, you don't have a physical key and only an electronic fob; Ace can still help you out depending on your make/model and the year your vehicle was made.
How replacement car keys are made
The process Ace will use to make your replacement key depends on the type of key that you have. If it's an old-school key with no fob, it's a simple matter of cutting a new key with a key duplicator machine. You must have at least one copy of your car key for Ace to duplicate, so if you've lost your only set of keys, Ace won't be able to help.
If you own a slightly newer car that still uses a physical key that's attached to a remote fob, or if you own a modern car with a push-button start that relies solely on a fob with no physical key, the process is a bit more complicated. In many cases, a fob-only key does more than simply lock and unlock your car. It's also tied to your security system, and sometimes your windows, doors, and liftgates. A few automakers have even programmed the fobs to move the car to or from a parking space on its own.
If you need a new electronic fob, Ace will have to program a new key fob with the specific code that allows it to talk to your vehicle. While cutting a new key takes only a few minutes, the process of replacing the fob could take up to an hour.
How much does it cost to replace a car key?
To find out the exact cost of replacing your car key, we recommend you call your local Ace store. You can first use their online tool to find out if the hardware store is able to replace your key, though not all years/makes/models are available.
If you need a simple metal key cut, the cost should not be more than $10 or so, because there's no programming involved. Programming a new fob is much more complicated, so it's also much more expensive. According to Kelley Blue Book, which surveyed multiple dealerships to estimate replacement cost, a key with a transponder may cost you up to $250 to replace, while a smart fob could cost up to $400. These are estimates only, and replacing your key at Ace may cost more or less than the Kelley Blue Book estimates depending on the model of the car and/or key.
If the potential cost of replacing your key makes you wince or you simply don't want to go through with the hassle, you may have one other option. In 2020, Apple introduced a feature that allows some car owners to add your car key to your Apple Wallet, allowing you to lose the fob altogether. Unfortunately, this is not available for all makes and models, but Apple recently added 13 more vehicle brands to the digital wallet.