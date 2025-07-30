Does Ace Hardware Cut And Program Car Keys?

Losing your car key can feel a lot like misplacing your wallet; panic sets in as you consider the cost and logistics of having to replace such an important, frequently-used item. While you typically get two sets of keys from the dealership when you purchase a new car, that may not be the case when buying a used vehicle. It's also possible that you've misplaced a key or let a friend borrow it and never saw it again, meaning you're down to one.

The good news is, you don't necessarily have to head straight to the dealership if you're in the market for a new car key. Ace Hardware, which has more than 5,000 stores worldwide, may be able to help. Ace cuts and programs new car keys and even offers a handy online tool that allows you to search for nearby stores that offer this programming and cutting service.

If, like many car owners these days, you don't have a physical key and only an electronic fob; Ace can still help you out depending on your make/model and the year your vehicle was made.