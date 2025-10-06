Why You (Probably) Won't See The Blue Angels At This Year's SF Fleet Week

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown that puts a pause on any nonessential military operations, the ultra-fast Blue Angels will likely be missing from San Francisco's skies for this year's Fleet Week. The Navy's elite flight demonstration team has been grounded since the shutdown took effect early Wednesday. And, unless lawmakers in Washington can reach a budget agreement before the event this upcoming weekend, the Blue Angels won't be making it to the Bay Area in time. Two Navy ships docked in San Diego that were scheduled to arrive in San Francisco for the event will be absent, as well.

Fleet Week officially begins Friday and runs through October 12. It's held over the Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, and — thanks in part to sponsor United — is the only air show in the country that features a fully choreographed performance by a Boeing commercial jet. The event typically brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to the waterfront and generates a significant boost for local businesses, but this year, the shutdown's impact will leave a fan-favorite performance off the schedule.