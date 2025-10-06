Why You (Probably) Won't See The Blue Angels At This Year's SF Fleet Week
Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown that puts a pause on any nonessential military operations, the ultra-fast Blue Angels will likely be missing from San Francisco's skies for this year's Fleet Week. The Navy's elite flight demonstration team has been grounded since the shutdown took effect early Wednesday. And, unless lawmakers in Washington can reach a budget agreement before the event this upcoming weekend, the Blue Angels won't be making it to the Bay Area in time. Two Navy ships docked in San Diego that were scheduled to arrive in San Francisco for the event will be absent, as well.
Fleet Week officially begins Friday and runs through October 12. It's held over the Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, and — thanks in part to sponsor United — is the only air show in the country that features a fully choreographed performance by a Boeing commercial jet. The event typically brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to the waterfront and generates a significant boost for local businesses, but this year, the shutdown's impact will leave a fan-favorite performance off the schedule.
Fleet Week's show will go on, Blue Angels or not
Even with no involvement from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps (at least as long as the shutdown is going on), Fleet Week will continue. International military participation is unaffected by the shutdown, which means ships from Canada and planes from the Royal Canadian Air Force will still be appearing as planned. Local programming, such as the high school band competition and other San Francisco community celebrations, will also move forward as planned.
Still, the all-but-certain loss of the Blue Angels casts a huge shadow over this year's event. The inimitable team has been a key part of the annual Fleet Week celebration for decades now, and it's not common for them to miss. The last time the Blue Angels had to miss the event was during Fleet Week 2013. (A potential shutdown nearly put a stop to the event in 2023, as well, but was narrowly avoided in time for the Blue Angels to make it.) While Congress remains locked in a dispute over health care funding and the expiration of an Affordable Care Act subsidy, Fleet Week crowds may have to wait until 2026 to see the Blue Angels flying team over their city again.