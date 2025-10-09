Are Dually Trucks Any Good In Snow? Here's What Owners Say

With lighter use, city driving, or tight spaces, singles are easier to live with because they handle better, are easier to rotate, and come with fewer things that can break. It is also a lot easier to park a single because the rear wheel arches are not as wide. Singles are also cheaper to own since they need four wheels and tires instead of six, while, according to J.D. Power, they also cost about $900 to $2,000 less.

Singles are also safer in wet conditions, especially when it comes to hydroplaning, as having two tires on the rear means a smaller contact patch. Moreover, a dually can sometimes only be registered as a commercial vehicle, regardless of whether it is actually used for personal or commercial use, and that can drive costs up. On the flip side, one of the main benefits of a dually over a single has to do with towing and hauling capacity, which is one of the reasons why the best trucks for towing are often dually trucks.

According to Custom Offsets, "a heavy-duty single rear wheel truck can tow, say, like 18,000 pounds, but the dually equivalent of that with a diesel engine is capable of hauling over 30,000 pounds." A dually is also a lot less prone to tire blowouts since more tires can hold the weight. Lastly, with four wheels and a wider track, dually trucks are more stable while towing tall loads or during strong winds, regardless of whether those loads are heavy or light.