Can You FaceTime With Meta's AI Glasses?

Meta's glasses may not be able to replace your iPhone's camera for FaceTime video, but you can still use them as a hands-free headset for FaceTime Audio calls, just like any Bluetooth headset. It works just fine because the glasses connect to your phone over Bluetooth the same way wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones do.

When you receive a FaceTime call, you can accept the call and route the audio through the glasses' open-ear speakers, while your voice will be picked up by the built-in microphones. If you needed something you can use to have FaceTime audio conversations while your phone is in your pocket, this could work. Because it's simply a Bluetooth device, this feature should also work on standard iPhone calls and any VoIP app that uses your phone's audio system (like Zoom or Teams). This could make the Meta smart glasses worth the cost for people previously on the fence.

What you don't get, however, is the video feed from the glasses' camera into FaceTime. While Apple allows third-party hardware to plug into FaceTime on iPadOS and macOS, it hasn't yet done so for the iPhone, so you can't broadcast your POV video the way you can in WhatsApp or Messenger.