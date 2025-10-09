Can You FaceTime With Meta's AI Glasses?
Since 2024, Meta has integrated voice and video calls into its glasses, and the 2025 smart glasses have also inherited these features. This means you can use the glasses to receive audio calls, answer and place WhatsApp and Messenger video calls, and even share your point of view directly through the glasses' camera. With the Ray-Ban Display, Meta goes a step further by letting you actually see the other caller's face inside the tiny in-lens display while they simultaneously see your perspective. A tempting prospect for a pair of Meta's AI glasses, but it may not justify the purchase.
That said, Meta seems to be only focused on using its owned ecosystem for video call technology. While this would be super convenient for Apple users, Meta's glasses don't integrate with iMessage or FaceTime APIs. For now, you'll have to stick with WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram for video calls on Meta's glasses. The good news is that regulatory pressure from Europe or the DOJ could change this in the future.
You can still use it for FaceTime audio only
Meta's glasses may not be able to replace your iPhone's camera for FaceTime video, but you can still use them as a hands-free headset for FaceTime Audio calls, just like any Bluetooth headset. It works just fine because the glasses connect to your phone over Bluetooth the same way wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones do.
When you receive a FaceTime call, you can accept the call and route the audio through the glasses' open-ear speakers, while your voice will be picked up by the built-in microphones. If you needed something you can use to have FaceTime audio conversations while your phone is in your pocket, this could work. Because it's simply a Bluetooth device, this feature should also work on standard iPhone calls and any VoIP app that uses your phone's audio system (like Zoom or Teams). This could make the Meta smart glasses worth the cost for people previously on the fence.
What you don't get, however, is the video feed from the glasses' camera into FaceTime. While Apple allows third-party hardware to plug into FaceTime on iPadOS and macOS, it hasn't yet done so for the iPhone, so you can't broadcast your POV video the way you can in WhatsApp or Messenger.