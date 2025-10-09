What Does XG Mean On A Harley-Davidson?
In 2013, Harley-Davidson created an agile and lightweight range of motorcycles that make up its Street family. These motorcycles are best suited for urban riding and newer riders, and the prefix XG is used to classify these models. On the brand's own model-codes guide, you can see that the XG500 refers to the affordable Harley-Davidson Street 500 and XG750 points to the Street 750, showing exactly how the prefix is applied.
Harley's technical documentation also includes these Street models in their VIN codes, for example, NA = XG500, NB = XG750, and NC = XG750A (Street Rod). The numbers alongside these codes are the engine displacement numbers. Knowing the prefix and the digits that come after it lets you read spec sheets and VIN reports easily, and also helps prevent mix-ups when listings show only a code or just a name. Once you understand how this code works, the only real differences are in the engine sizes and the Street Rod suffix.
Revolution X: decoding the engine differences
While the XG prefix identifies Harley's Street family, the numbers and suffixes give details on the engine and variant. The XG500 is equipped with a 494cc Revolution X engine, while the XG750 and XG750A both have a 749cc engine. But these bikes are not all built the same. The XG750A, better known as the Street Rod, has a more powerful version of the Revolution X 750 and is documented in Harley's VIN structure with an engine code letter "G".
It's also built on a reworked chassis with a steeper rake, mid-mount controls, and longer suspension travel, resulting in a more upright, performance-focused riding position compared to the Harley-Davidson cruiser-style Street 750. Harley's press materials confirm that the upgrades made to the Street Rod go far beyond just looks, with the addition of a retuned intake, higher redline revs, and a firmer suspension, which are the reasons why it has its own suffix and VIN identifier. The Street Rod may have the same displacement as the Street 750, but it's a different animal in terms of ride and attitude.
How to decode XG in the real world
For a plain-English reference guide, start with Harley's model-codes page to confirm XG500/XG750 naming. The next thing you can do is check and verify that information against Harley's VIN model codes table: NA (XG500), NB (XG750), NC (XG750A), including the paired Revolution X engine codes. This allows you to see a bike's paperwork or a VIN report for yourself, so you're not stuck with just the word of the seller.
For the now-discontinued Street Rod (XG750A), Harley's media materials also provide the official high-output and 9,000 rpm redline verbiage, which comes in handy when a listing just says Street 750 but actually means the Street Rod variant. Finally, record services like Cyclechex use the same terminology you'll see in recall notices and filings, which will mention the XG500, XG750, and XG750A by code and model name. Having access to independent documentation such as this is useful when you need a neutral, non-commercial reference.