What Does XG Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

In 2013, Harley-Davidson created an agile and lightweight range of motorcycles that make up its Street family. These motorcycles are best suited for urban riding and newer riders, and the prefix XG is used to classify these models. On the brand's own model-codes guide, you can see that the XG500 refers to the affordable Harley-Davidson Street 500 and XG750 points to the Street 750, showing exactly how the prefix is applied.

Harley's technical documentation also includes these Street models in their VIN codes, for example, NA = XG500, NB = XG750, and NC = XG750A (Street Rod). The numbers alongside these codes are the engine displacement numbers. Knowing the prefix and the digits that come after it lets you read spec sheets and VIN reports easily, and also helps prevent mix-ups when listings show only a code or just a name. Once you understand how this code works, the only real differences are in the engine sizes and the Street Rod suffix.