The Cheapest And Most Expensive Honda To Insure
Figuring out which Honda is the cheapest to insure and which Honda is the most expensive to insure can vary quite a bit, based on the methodology used by the source providing the information. Sometimes, the best that you can do is try to either find some agreement between those sources or explain the conflicting information. To simplify things, we will also limit our selection of Hondas to current models. Discontinued models are not included. Given the complexity of car insurance, understanding how every major car insurance company ranks can help with comparing options and choosing the best coverage for your vehicle.
The cheapest Honda to insure is up for debate, depending on the source you consult. Car Edge and Bankrate claim that the Honda CR-V takes the win. On the other hand, the Zebra and Lending Tree have chosen the Honda HR-V as the least expensive Honda to insure. If you are considering an HR-V, you should know about these common problems reported by owners.
What this means in reality is that these two Honda vehicles both qualify as the least expensive models to insure. Bankrate showed that the CR-V came in at $2,251 per year for full coverage, while the HR-V cost $2,300 annually. Your decision, if you are choosing one to purchase, will likely come down to which vehicle is either more affordable or better meets your needs. The CR-V is larger and more expensive, while the HR-V costs less and provides reduced passenger and cargo space.
What is the most expensive Honda to insure?
The most expensive Honda to insure, which Lending Tree and Insurance.com both agree on, is the 2025 Honda Civic Type R. Lending Tree estimated a $4,010 annual cost to insure it, while Insurance.com got a price of $3,116 per year, due to different methodologies used.
This is due to several factors. One is the high cost of this vehicle, which is currently $45,895 MSRP, plus $1,195 destination & handling fees, for a total of $47,090. This makes it one of the more expensive Hondas. Another is its high-performance orientation; our review of the Civic Type R highlighted its great engine, suspension, and gearbox that make for an engaging driver's car. Car and Driver's performance testing of the Civic Type R produced a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 13.5 seconds at 106 mph, and an excellent 1.02g roadholding result on the skidpad. The Type R is an unabashed performance car, and its owners are likely to treat it as such, which could affect its future insurance rates.
There can be many factors that can affect the actual insurance rates that you will pay for your Honda, as well as any other vehicle. These include your age, your credit score, the make and model of the car you are insuring, its current value, where you live, how many miles you drive in a year, your driving record, any multi-car discounts, and more.