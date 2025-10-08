The Cheapest And Most Expensive Honda To Insure

Figuring out which Honda is the cheapest to insure and which Honda is the most expensive to insure can vary quite a bit, based on the methodology used by the source providing the information. Sometimes, the best that you can do is try to either find some agreement between those sources or explain the conflicting information. To simplify things, we will also limit our selection of Hondas to current models. Discontinued models are not included. Given the complexity of car insurance, understanding how every major car insurance company ranks can help with comparing options and choosing the best coverage for your vehicle.

The cheapest Honda to insure is up for debate, depending on the source you consult. Car Edge and Bankrate claim that the Honda CR-V takes the win. On the other hand, the Zebra and Lending Tree have chosen the Honda HR-V as the least expensive Honda to insure. If you are considering an HR-V, you should know about these common problems reported by owners.

What this means in reality is that these two Honda vehicles both qualify as the least expensive models to insure. Bankrate showed that the CR-V came in at $2,251 per year for full coverage, while the HR-V cost $2,300 annually. Your decision, if you are choosing one to purchase, will likely come down to which vehicle is either more affordable or better meets your needs. The CR-V is larger and more expensive, while the HR-V costs less and provides reduced passenger and cargo space.