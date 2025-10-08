This Cutting Edge Engine Crams 161 HP Into A Briefcase-Sized Package Perfect For EV Retrofits

Horse Powertrain has introduced the C15, a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's designed to turn electric vehicles into range-extended hybrids. The company describes it as "briefcase-sized," with measurements around 19 x 21 x 11 inches, small enough to slide into a variety of EV layouts without heavy redesigns. It's not a drive unit, but a generator set. That means it doesn't connect to the wheels. Instead, it runs at a steady rpm to power an integrated generator that maintains battery charge.

The C15 produces 94 horsepower in its naturally aspirated version, which targets smaller vehicles, equivalent to the European B- and C-segments. A turbocharged variant pushes output to 161 horsepower, aimed at larger D-segment cars and light commercial vehicles. Both options are Euro 7–compliant, and they can run on gasoline, ethanol, methanol, flex fuels, or synthetic fuels. The design makes it adaptable for front or rear placement, installed horizontally or vertically, depending on how automakers want to configure their vehicles.

Horse Powertrain positions the C15 as a practical fix for EV range concerns. By adding a liquid-fuel generator, automakers can shrink battery pack sizes without cutting real-world range, lowering vehicle cost, which in itself may be the biggest problem for EVs, and weight. The unit is compact enough to fit in spaces like a frunk, which makes it attractive to OEMs that want to expand hybrid offerings with minimal re-engineering.