What Does FLFB Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

Harley-Davidson uses the code FLFB as a specific designation for its Fat Boy motorcycle, a powerful V-twin cruiser known for its commanding presence and fat tires. The letter "F" stands for the Big Twin engine family, dating all the way back to 1941 and still going strong today with the modern Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engines. Harley says FL bikes use a 16-inch front wheel, which is the classic wide-front look; FXST bikes use taller, thinner 19 or 21-inch fronts. Harley also introduced its Hydra Glide hydraulic fork in 1949, the start of that classic front-end style.

This "L" designation is different than the sportier "X" model, which features thinner front wheels and a stripped-down look. The final two letters, "FB," simply mean that this specific model is a Fat Boy. The Fat Boy was designed by Willie G. Davidson and Louie Netz and released in 1990, becoming instantly recognizable for its muscular, wide appearance and iconic solid-cast aluminum disc wheels. The name "Fat Boy" purely describes how broad and wide the motorcycle looks when you see it head-on.