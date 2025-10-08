These Are Jeep Renegade Years To Avoid, According To Owners

The Jeep Renegade was revolutionary for Jeep when it debuted for the 2015 model year. Instead of being a tough, go-anywhere off-roader with powerful engines and four-wheel drive, the Renegade tackled a distinctively different market. It was smaller, cheaper, and clearly targeted more toward urban use, although optional all-wheel drive ensured that it would also be sure-footed in adverse weather. That, along with familiar Jeep styling cues, means it fit right in within the American automaker's range, and for the most part, enthusiasts of the brand saw it as a welcome addition.

By the 2023 model year, the Renegade was finished, which means a total of nine years for buyers to choose from. While not inherently troublesome, Jeep Renegades do have some common issues that buyers will need to look out for, and in turn, this means that some model years are better than others. Rather than seeking advice from third-party reviewers, though, we've decided to see what actual owners of the Jeep Renegade think, to highlight the model years best avoided.

As is quite common, it appears that most complaints on some platforms involve the first-year 2015 Renegade. This isn't uncommon, as new cars can only have been tested so much by the manufacturer before being released; therefore, it's possible that some issues go unnoticed. Over time, manufacturers can react by tweaking and changing their vehicles over later model years, hopefully ensuring that the model gets more reliable as production goes on. Unfortunately for Renegade fans, while Jeep did tweak the recipe as the years progressed, the Renegade retained some major flaws during its first four years.