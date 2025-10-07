Why Is Friday The 13th So Important To Bikers? The 40-Year Tradition Explained

Even if bikers don't get to ride their beloved steeds as often as they'd like, there tend to be specific days in the year that they'll dedicate to just that whenever possible. Interestingly, for many bikers, one of those days will be Friday the 13th. This is an event on the calendar that many will avoid, with the date having such unlucky connotations that it's a major reason why some airlines exclude row 13 from their aircraft. Still others embrace the date, though, and it has a particular significance for the biker community because it marks the beginning of a tradition that dates back to 1981.

Every Friday the 13th, thousands of bikers hit Lake Erie in Port Dover, Ontario. In May 2016, the National Post reported that approximately 140,000 people partake in the event, which is quite an enormous crowd. Like a lot of these sorts of community events, though, it didn't begin as such. Sometimes, a small group of friends start a little tradition of their own, and then word gets around and numbers swiftly balloon. That's exactly what happened in this case.

The official website for the event shares the historic story from the Port Dover Maple Leaf, "Chris Simons and approximately 25 friends, through word of mouth, got together at the Commercial Hotel [...] now known as Angelos of Dover. It was in November, and it was Friday the 13th." The group had a blast and reached the only sensible conclusion: They would repeat the meeting every Friday the 13th. Other bikers heard tell of it, and, generally needing little excuse to get together, wanted to join in too. Port Dover isn't the only town to host a Friday the 13th event (Gananoque, ON, being another), but it's perhaps the best-known.