5 Classic Motorcycles Worth Importing To The US

Some of the best bikes ever made never officially made it to the U.S. market. Tight emissions and safety laws from authorities like the EPA and DOT kept some true classics locked to Europe or Japan. But now, thanks to the 25-year rule, there's a clear legal path to bring these machines stateside. That means if you want something iconic and seriously different from the usual Harleys and Hondas at your local bike night, these bikes are worth tracking down.

These aren't showpieces for a garage. They're the kind of bikes that deliver raw feedback, authentic character, and a pure riding experience. Every motorcycle on this list was never officially sold in the U.S. or was severely limited in number, and is 25 years or older, so you can import it without the authorities breathing down your neck. Apart from that, some of them represent a high point in design, performance, or cultural impact for their brand, whether by being featured in popular movies or by doing something never done before. Here's what makes them worth the effort to import.